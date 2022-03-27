Eddie Hearn backs Dalton Smith to become world champion but British title fight is up next

BOXING CLEVER: Dalton Smith lands a shot on Ray Moylette. Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing.

Boxing on the undercard of Josh Warrington’s IBF featherweight title fight against Kiko Martinez, Smith knocked out Ireland’s Ray Moylette to win the WBC international silver super lightweight title.

It was Smith’s third career title in less than 12 months after he became English champion and won the WBA inter-continental belt in the second half of 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sheffield man dominated the contest and was on course for a comfortable points win when he put Moylette down twice in quick succession in the 10th round, forcing the Irishman’s corner to throw in the towel.

ON THE UP: Dalton Smith. Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing.

Next up for Smith is a British title fight, Hearn confirmed, and the Matchroom boss firmly believes the Sheffield man will be fighting at world-title level in the future.

“I thought he was brilliant. Given that he had only had nine fights, I think he is one of the best at 140lb in the country - and I think he is going to be a world champion,” said Hearn.

“He will fight for the British title next against Akeem Ennis-Brown and that is a very tough fight as well.

“But he will win the British and then he will go on and he will 100 per cent be fighting at world level.

“I would like to take him down the traditional route, it is nice to have a British fighter from Sheffield that you can try and win a British, Commonwealth and European title with.