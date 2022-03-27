Eddie Hearn wants to give Maxi Hughes the bumper pay day he never thought would come

AND STILL: Maxi Hughes retained his IBO lightweight title. Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing.

Hughes, who is the training partner of Josh Warrington with both men trained by Sean O’Hagan, retained his IBO title on Saturday night with a dominant performance against fellow Brit Ryan Walsh.

Hughes is in the form of his career as he picked up his sixth-straight victory.

He won the IBO belt in September and never looked troubled by Walsh in Leeds as he countered strongly against his opponent to take the win by scorecards of 120-108, 119-109 and 118-110.

When asked what is next for Hughes, Matchroom boss Hearn said he wants to get him a big-money contest.

“I thought Maxi Hughes was great again. He asked me what is next and I told him that I just want to make you rich,” said Hearn.

“He has made good money in the last year or so but I would love to give him that bumper pay day that he never thought was coming.

“I think he deserves it and he is a good fighter as well.”

DOMINANT: Maxi Hughes never looked troubled in his maiden IBO lightweight defence. Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing.

Hughes was pleased with his performance and feels that his confidence in himself is helping him to continually improve.

“I said I would outbox him, in the press conference he was trying to goad me into a fight because he knew that was his only chance,” he said.

“It was trickier than I anticipated. Overall, I just listened to my corner and listened to Sean’s instructions.

“My self-belief is through the roof. That is probably my strong point.”

Hughes was still a part-time fighter when he won the IBO belt last year. Having turned full time, the lifestyle of being a fully-fledged professional is enough to keep him going.

“Working on building sites in winter, it is awful. I don’t want to be back there.

“That is some motivation. I am not going anywhere yet.”

Hughes wants to add another world title belt to his name next.