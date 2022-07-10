Eddie Jones’s joy as England silence critics and rowdy Suncorp Stadium with win over Australia

An early try from Billy Vunipola and Owen Farrell’s kicking helped Eddie Jones’ tourists into a 17-0 lead at a venue where the Wallabies have won their last 10 Tests dating back to 2016.

It was England’s most complete half of rugby since the 2019 World Cup and it came out of nowhere after a run of four defeats appeared to reflect a team lacking identity or direction.

Jones arrived at a venue where he has never lost as an international coach, including during his time with Australia, with a crosshair on his back and for 36 minutes his magic touch had returned.

Rampaging run: Billy Vunipola, who scored England’s only try, is tackled by Rob Valetini of Australia in Brisbane. (Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

But England’s foundations shook from the moment Taniela Tupou forced his way over and when Samu Kerevi touched down, the game was blown wide open as 17-0 became 22-17.

Momentum was behind the Wallabies as both teams lost players to injury at an alarming rate – Maro Itoje and Sam Underhill were forced off for Jones’ men – but time and again an error stalled the fightback.

Eventually they ran out of steam and England had the resilience to finish the job with a sixth penalty from man of the match Farrell restoring the buffer zone needed to set up a winner-takes -all clash.

Jones relished silencing the taunts of Australia fans and his own critics with the victory.

Danny Care of England applauds the fans after game two of the International Test Match series between the Australia Wallabies and England at Suncorp Stadium on July 09, 2022 in Brisbane, Australia. (Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

England must play the climax to the tour in Sydney without Maro Itoje after the Lions second row was concussed following a heavy collision with Hunter Paisami shortly before half-time.

Jones confirmed that Itoje, who appeared to have been knocked out, will not take part on Saturday but Sam Underhill could yet feature after he also suffered a head injury in a full-blooded second Test that took a heavy toll on both squads.

It was England who weathered the storm more successfully, however, after establishing a 17-0 lead before showing resilience to withstand a Wallabies fightback that was undermined by a high error count.

“I love coaching at Suncorp Stadium, it’s a good experience,” said Jones, who coached Australia from 2001 to 2005.

Owen Farrell of England kicked 20 points in the win over Australia. (Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

“You have got 48,000 people all full of drink and all they want to see is their team win. When you turn them away, it’s a great experience. A great feeling.

“I was coming out from the coaches’ box and they all have their scarves on. When did Australians start wearing scarves? It’s all the rage isn’t it? They are not so smart now.

“Before the game they are coming up saying to me you are going to get belted tonight. Now they are a little bit more quiet. So that’s good. I enjoy that.”

Ellis Genge set the tone for a dominant first half by blasting through Wallabies captain Michael Hooper and Jones revealed that the Leicester captain had been “annoyed” by pre-match comments made by Taniela Tupou.

Jones arrived in Brisbane under heavy fire from critics in the wake of a 30-28 defeat in the first Test that continued a four-game losing run, but he insisted he enjoyed the noise around his future.

“I like it. I think it is fantastic. I love my mother ringing me up saying ‘are you going to get sacked? Are you going to come back to Australia?’” Jones said.

“I love that. My poor mother. But I don’t mind it because I have made the choice to take the job and that’s always going to happen because there’s infatuation with sacking coaches now isn’t there?”