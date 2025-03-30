Ella Bowen is teacher and pupil as Leeds Rhinos prepare for First Direct Arena debut

For some players, the Netball 2.0 explosion into professionalism has meant big arenas every week and instantly turning into a professional full-time athlete.

For others - players and teams alike - the transition will be a little more gradual.

Take Ella Bowen, for instance. The former Sedbergh School pupil is combining playing netball with a role in the development of the next generation, by coaching the sport at The Grammar School, Leeds.

And then there is the Leeds Rhinos team she represents, who predominantly play their home games out of the Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield. But for two games this season they will play in the marquee arenas the new professional vision of the league requires - in this instance, Sunday’s appointment with Loughborough Lightning at Leeds’ First Direct Arena.

Raring to go: Ella Bowen is relishing her new dual role in Leeds as the Rhinos host Loughborough in the city's arena (Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images for England Netball)

“I’m really excited for Netball 2.0, it’s definitely the right step that netball needs to go in,” said Bowen, who grew up in the north east and played for Loughborough Lightning and Manchester Thunder before signing for Rhinos for this season.

“It’s really exciting to see what the NSL has done, all this professionalism around it, playing in arenas, us as athletes being able to get paid more and therefore able to train more and not have to work as many hours alongside.

“That’s where we’ve been wanting to get to over the last few years, so it’s nice to see it come to fruition.”

And taking an active role in the player pathway is something she relishes doing in her part-time job at Leeds Grammar.

Ella Bowen of Leeds Rhinos (Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty Images for England Netball)

“I love it, it’s a job I got through Rhinos Foundation,” explains Bowen.

“I grew up in the north east, I live in Cumbria, but where netball is at the minute, we are getting paid a bit more but it’s not to fully live off yet, so it was great they offered me that job.

“I love coaching kids and love coaching netball.

“It’s different to coaching a one-off session you actually get that relationship with the kids and see them grow.”

The Rhinos team Bowen is a part of are growing quickly too.

Despite being signed by Liana Leota like all of her team-mates, Bowen - a 23-year-old wing defence - has had to get used to playing under a different style in first-time head coach, Lauren Palmer, who succeeded Leota following her abrupt departure in the close-season.

Despite that disruption, Rhinos are gelling nicely. They reached the final of the inaugural Netball Super Cup three weeks ago then opened the season with a resounding win over Birmingham Panthers before missing out by a point against London Mavericks last week.

“I’ve worked with Lauren for a few years in Manchester and it’s really nice to have someone in who knows me as a player,” said Bowen. “She’s got so much knowledge and has had so much success in her career, so I was very excited to get the call from Leeds Rhinos.

“Last summer, the changes in the league and reduction in squad sizes led to a lot of unknowns for everyone. I would be lying if I said I wasn’t concerned because there’s so many good players that have missed out on the opportunity to play in Netball 2.0 that could easily have got my position, but you’ve got to be confident in your own ability.

“This is what I wanted, to be a part of this step forward, so I did the work to do so and I’m happy with my position and how I met Leeds Rhinos.”