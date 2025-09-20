Ellie Kildunne eager to kick France out of Rugby World Cup in her new Canterbury boots
For on World Cup semi-final day, the Keighley flier has launched her own boot with Canterbury.
Having designed the boots, which are being released on a limited edition run of 400 pairs globally, the reigning World Rugby Player of the Year will line up for England in her personalised white Canterbury Speed Falcon Elites in today’s le crunch with France at Ashton Gate in Bristol.
Designed for players who are swift, agile and dynamic - like the Yorkshire star herself - the speed falcon elite has a defined heel profile and cleaner toe box for improved fit and kicking precision.
Kildunne said: “This is a really proud moment for me, and I’m really pleased with what we’ve been able to deliver with this new boot, thanks to the Canterbury team.
“Canterbury has always supported my creativity, and to have my own boot is something I’ve always dreamed of.
“I hope the fans like it, and we see a lot of players - both men and women - wearing the design for the upcoming season.”
How Kildunne would love to use her new boots to zip away from the French today.
England have won 16 straight Test matches against France and a 17th would take them into next Saturday’s World Cup final at Twickenham.
The Red Roses are welcoming back Kildunne after she was stood down from the quarter-final win over Scotland with concussion.
Kildunne has scored two tries in the tournament so far, both in the opening night win over the United States, but will be chomping at the bit to get back into the action today.