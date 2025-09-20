Ellie Kildunne eager to kick France out of Rugby World Cup in her new Canterbury boots

It is traditionally a marketing luxury afforded solely for sport’s biggest megastars - the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and LeBron James - but it is a sign of the growing appeal of Yorkshire’s Ellie Kildunne that she has booted down the doors of that elite club.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For on World Cup semi-final day, the Keighley flier has launched her own boot with Canterbury.

Having designed the boots, which are being released on a limited edition run of 400 pairs globally, the reigning World Rugby Player of the Year will line up for England in her personalised white Canterbury Speed Falcon Elites in today’s le crunch with France at Ashton Gate in Bristol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Designed for players who are swift, agile and dynamic - like the Yorkshire star herself - the speed falcon elite has a defined heel profile and cleaner toe box for improved fit and kicking precision.

Ellie Kildunne of England will look to boot France out of the World Cup today (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)

Kildunne said: “This is a really proud moment for me, and I’m really pleased with what we’ve been able to deliver with this new boot, thanks to the Canterbury team.

“Canterbury has always supported my creativity, and to have my own boot is something I’ve always dreamed of.

“I hope the fans like it, and we see a lot of players - both men and women - wearing the design for the upcoming season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How Kildunne would love to use her new boots to zip away from the French today.

Ellie Kildunne's boot, in association with Canterbury, the Canterbury Speed Falcon Elites.

England have won 16 straight Test matches against France and a 17th would take them into next Saturday’s World Cup final at Twickenham.

The Red Roses are welcoming back Kildunne after she was stood down from the quarter-final win over Scotland with concussion.