From the playing fields at Rose Cottage in Keighley to the very top of the world game via a transformational stint at West Park Leeds, the journey taken by Ellie Kildunne is a trailblazing one that should prove to young girls across the county that anything is possible.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For on Sunday evening, this most famous of daughters of Keighley was named as World Rugby’s women’s XVs player of the year.

The accolade caps a vintage year for the 25-year-old full-back who was the player of the tournament as England swept all before them to win the Six Nations, then the inaugural World XV Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She made a brief switch to Sevens to represent Great Britain in the Paris Olympics, and even though she was unable to help her team onto the medal podium, it capped a remarkable 2024.

No holding back: Keighley-born Ellie Kildunne playing England Red Roses in an international with France at Kingsholm back in September. (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)

The only thing missing is World Cup glory, something she can put right next August and September when England hosts a global gathering for which they will be warm favourites.

Kildunne has already played in a World Cup final, scoring against New Zealand in their heartbreaking defeat by the hosts two years ago.

All these accolades by her mid-20s come as no surprise to two coaches who helped her on her way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kildunne joined her local Keighley RUFC at the age of seven, catching the eye of then-coach and now club chairman, Russ Gibson.

World Rugby's women's XVs player of the year, Ellie Kildunne (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)

“Fiercely competitive in everything she did both on and off the pitch,” he tells The Yorkshire Post when asked for his initial recollections.

“She joined us in our Under-8s, so she’ll have been about seven-years-old, and you could just see that potential from day one.

“She was very driven and ultimately that potential grew every year with us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kildunne spent roughly seven years at Keighley before concentrating on football for a period, and she is always welcomed with open arms whenever she returns to the club.

England's Ellie Kildunne poses with the trophy after she receives the World Rugby Women's 15s Player of the Year during the 2024 World Rugby Awards ceremony at the Sporting Monte-Carlo complex in Monaco, on November 24 (Picture: AFP via Getty Images)

“She was back at the club a couple of weeks ago supporting our girls section which we set up a few years ago,” says Gibson, whose club could only field a mixed team to accommodate the lively Kildunne nearly two decades ago.

“Ellie is always very generous with her time and comes back and does some sessions with us on a regular basis.

“She was very humble and still is to this day. For her to get that accolade is a tremendous achievement and we’re so we’re very proud of her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a brief spell playing football, Kildunne joined West Park Leeds when she was 15. Even a decade ago, they were one of just four junior girls teams in the whole of West Yorkshire and therefore a magnet for the likes of Kildunne and Zoe Aldcroft of Scarborough, who was two years before her and also named world player of the year in 2021.

Kurt Nutchey was one of Kildunne’s coaches at West Park Leeds.

“Very determined, always wanted to stay that little bit later to work on her skill-set, which is always a good attribute to have,” says Nutchey.

“She was never argumentative, just got on with things, and it was a privilege to be a part of her journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ellie had masses of potential. She came in from Keighley having run rings round little boys at both rugby and football. She came to us with lightning pace, really good footwork, a good head for the game. Just a really good all-rounder.

“There’s only a couple of people who you see with such talent that you look back and wish you’d put a bet on them making a national squad.”

For West Park Leeds, Kildunne’s rise to the status of world’s best is yet another feather in the cap, following on from Aldcroft’s coronation three years ago, plus the club producing four World Cup finalists at Eden Park in Auckland two years ago with Tatyana Heard and Morwenna Talling also in the Red Roses squad.

That quartet’s elevation coincides with the growing professionalism and exposure of women’s rugby, something that is going to get an extra shot in the arm next summer when the World Cup comes to England, with eight grounds used across the country including the Community Stadium in York which will host six games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a real inspiration to girls up north who can be inspired by these two world-class players who started by running around against boys at a very young age,” says Nutchey.

“When Ellie and Zoe first started there were only four teams in Yorkshire, now we’re over 100 the game has grown so much.

“With the success of the Roses and hosting the World Cup next year, it just continues to inspire. For West Park Leeds as a club it’s absolutely brilliant.”