Emma Raducanu: How to watch US Open champion at Transylvania Open

The event, which is Raducanu's second outing since her remarkable US Open victory, begins on Monday before concluding on Sunday.
No spectators will be allowed in what will be a homecoming for the major winner, whose father is from Romania.
Raducanu took part at Indian Wells earlier this month but lost her first match to Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus
How can I watch?
Amazon Prime Video holds the rights to broadcast the tournament in the United Kingdom and Ireland.
The online streaming platform requires a subscription of £7.99 per month, although new customers can normally get a 30-day free trial.
Who is Raducanu be playing?
Raducanu has been drawn to face 123rd seed Polona Hercog from Slovenia. The event will be held at the BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca.