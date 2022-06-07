Emma Raducanu returns to ‘start of a journey’ at Nottingham

Emma Raducanu. Picture: Tim Goode/PA .

The teenager, fresh from completing her A Levels, made her debut WTA Tour appearance this time last year and no one could have predicted what was to happen in the following months.

After introducing herself to the nation with a run to the fourth round at Wimbledon, she became a global star when she made history by winning the US Open in September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When she lost that first-round match to Harriet Dart last June only people involved in British tennis knew of her, but now she returns to the midlands city to compete in the Rothesay Open a household name.

Asked if she could have imagined what was in store for her, she replied: “Definitely not, it was my first WTA Tour tournament so to come back 12 months later full circle knowing what happened is pretty surreal.

“It is where it started over for me and I am proud of what I have achieved over the last 12 months.

“It signifies the start of a journey for me. It wasn’t the most positive week results wise but I learned a lot and it definitely set me in good stead for the rest of the season. I felt I built on that every single week.

“I came back to Nottingham a week after for another tournament and that’s when I was told I had received my Wimbledon wild card.

“I was really pleased about that so it really does bring back some great memories.”

Heather Watson will decide whether to defy doctors’ orders and continue in Nottingham with a possible second-round match against Raducanu.

The 30-year-old suffered a hamstring injury in her first-round clash with American Katie Volynets but did not listen to medical advice and carried on to record a 6-4 6-2 win.

Watson will play Raducanu if the British No 1 can beat Viktorija Golubic on Tuesday, but she does not know whether she will be fit enough to compete.

“It doesn’t matter who I am playing, I have just got to do what is best for me and the rest of this grass-court season because it is my favourite time of the year. Favourite doesn’t even do it justice,” she said.

There was more British success on the opening day of the tournament as Dart beat 2017 champion Donna Vekic.