England 38 Italy 5: Zoe Aldcroft and Ellie Kildunne wow York crowd as Red Roses triumph

England's flanker Zoe Aldcroft (L) stands with teammates as they sign the national anthem in York (Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

They came from Scarborough, Malton, Keighley, Leeds and all points in between to salute homegrown heroes and England’s finest, sending them forth on a journey to Twickenham that they hope ends in the lifting of the World Cup trophy at the end of September.

England’s Red Roses began the biggest year of their lives with a comfortable win over Italy at York’s LNER Community Stadium, a rare glimpse of England’s rugby heroines in these parts, and one gleefully lapped up by the 8,381 sellout crowd.

Matters on the pitch were always going to be a formality given the gulf between the six-time defending Six Nations champions and the traditional wooden spoon candidates - even if Italy proved stubborn opponents in the second half - so this was more a celebration of the growing women’s game, spearheaded by two of Yorkshire’s own.

Scarborough’s Zoe Aldcroft has played in a World Cup final and won Premiership finals - the most recent just seven days earlier with club side Gloucester-Hartpury - but there can’t have been much in her life as special as leading out her nation 40 miles from where she grew up and learned the game as the only girl in a boys team at Scarborough.

England's Mia Venner and Italy's Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi in action (Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Much has changed since she took those first tentative steps with Scarborough RUFC a decade and a half or so ago, with many more of the 100-odd clubs in Yorkshire now boasting women’s and girls’ programmes.

Ellie Kildunne has had a similarly sizable impact on Keighley Rugby Club where her journey from livewire colt to World Rugby’s women’s player of the year in 2024 began.

And just as Aldcroft’s every move was met with shouts and screams of support by the maroon, blue and white bobble hats of the Scarborough fans who had made the journey along the A64, so Keighley’s fans cheered for Kildunne when she was unleashed off the bench like a Gladiator emerging from a tunnel at Sheffield Arena in the second half.

This England victory also marked the start of an exciting year for York, with the city not only welcoming the Red Roses but also six group games at the World Cup in August and September.

England's Maud Muir battles with Italy's Giordana Duca (left) and Vittoria Vecchini (Picture: Mike Egerton/PA)

Aldroft, Kildunne and company won’t be back but social media sensation Ilona Maher and the United States are headed to North Yorkshire this summer, along with other contenders for the World Cup like Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Anyone not familiar with the women’s version will see a game less reliant on kicking as men’s rugby has become, but just as ferocious.

The tone for this contest was set early on and there was little Azzurri hope of the tide turning.

First Mia Venner found room on the left to scamper over, before Emily Scarrett burrowed across after good work from the forwards.

Emma Sing’s two conversions had the Red Roses 14-0 up inside 10 minutes.

Anytime Italy did show a creative spark, Sofia Stefan peeling off the base of a scrum and threatening a break down the right, her opposite scrum-half Lucy Packer met her with a thundering tackle.

From the resulting lineout, England’s pack mauled Rosie Giligan over for what they thought was their third try, a fact only confirmed about five minutes after a lengthy TMO decision which required the referee to run to the other end of the pitch to watch the replay on the big screen.

A penalty try was eventually awarded, Italian hooker Laura Gurioli sent to the sin-bin. Initially, the 14 players of Italy withstood the force of England’s attacks, forcing the hosts to get creative, which they did with a sumptuous crossfield kick from Scarrett gleefully received by Claudia MacDonald on the left wing and she side-stepped the full-back to score.

Once restored to 15 players, Italy showed a flicker of life, a maul from 10 metres out pushing England back and earning a score for Francesca Sgorbini.

The Roses thought they had an instant response when for a second time, the marauding prop Maud Muir punched a hole in Italy’s rearguard, creating space on the right for Maddie Feaunati, the Leeds-born, New Zealand-raised No 8, to burrow over, but she dropped the ball as the tryline beckoned.

When the fifth try did come it was a gift, an overthrown Italian lineout on their own five-metre line snaffled by hooker Amy Cockayne, Sing converting for the fourth time from five attempts for a 33-5 interval lead.

Sgorbini was forced over the line a second time as Italy started the second half with purpose, but after the conversion was missed, that try was disallowed for obstruction after yet another lengthy stopped from a TMO check when there was no communication between officials and fans leading to an eerie silence on the chill wind swarming around the LNER Stadium.

Feaunati was close again for an England try but was clattered into touch by a despairing Italian double act – England looking a little rusty with some fine-tuning of their attacking play required.

Replacements off the bench, including Kildunne, gave England a spark and they thought they had another from a wrecking ball run by Sarah Burn but it was pulled back for a forward pass.