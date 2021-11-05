England Autumn Internationals: How to watch, schedule and kick-off times

Tonga were hammered 60-14 by Scotland last week with England facing the pacific island nation in the first of their three matches this month.

England are also preparing to contest exciting matches against Australia and South Africa as Eddie Jones aims to prepare his side for the 2022 Six Nations.

How to watch?

EDDIE JONES: England coach. Picture: Getty Images.

All games will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video. A subscription costs £7.99 a month but also comes with next day delivery on Amazon as well as the entire Amazon Prime Video library.

New customers can get a 30-day free trial which can be cancelled before the £7.99 subscription charge kicks in.

Schedule and kick-off times

Saturday, November 6: England v Tonga (3:15pm)

Saturday, November 13: England v Australia (5:30pm)

Saturday, November 20: England v South Africa (3:15pm)

Other international fixtures

Saturday, November 6: Ireland v Japan (1pm), Italy v New Zealand (1pm), Wales v South Africa (5:30pm) and France v Argentina (8pm).

Sunday, November 7: Scotland v Australia (2:15pm)

Saturday, November 13: Italy v Argentina (1pm), Scotland v South Africa (1pm) and Ireland v New Zealand (3:15pm).

Sunday, November 14: France v Georgia (1pm) and Wales v Fiji (3:15pm)

Saturday, November 20: Italy v Uruguay (1pm), Scotland v Japan (1pm), Wales v Australia (5:30pm) and France v New Zealand (8pm).

Sunday, November 21: Ireland v Argentina (2:15pm).