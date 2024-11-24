England boss Steve Borthwick reflects on frustrating autumn as Eddie Jones responds to Danny Care claim

Steve Borthwick feels England took steps in the right direction during the autumn campaign despite the frustration of missed opportunities.

Borthwick's team ended a challenging month on a high with a 59-14 rout of Japan, their first win since beating the same opposition in Tokyo in June.

England's autumn will be best remembered for the near misses against New Zealand, Australia and South Africa, a fact not lost on under-fire head coach Borthwick.

However, the former Leicester Tigers boss can take positives from England's performances as attention turns to the 2025 Six Nations, not least their entertaining attacking style.

"The obvious overriding feeling is one of frustration to have come so close to getting results in the first three weeks and not being able to convert them," said Borthwick.

"That's one emotion but the other aspect of it is real positivity around how the team have approached it. I want the team to be brave with the ball and play fast. We've seen growth in that area in the past four weeks.

"Over the next week or two, we'll be looking in detail with a full debrief on what we need to do to move forward. There are some things at the end of games we haven't quite converted.

"The natural thing is to always look at what we need to address and get better at but we also need to look at how this team wants to play."

The spotlight was on Steve Borthwick on Sunday. (Photo: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images)

England scored five first-half tries and added four more after the interval to put Eddie Jones' Japan to the sword for the second time this year.

"You can see the identity we're trying to build as a team," added Borthwick.

"Some of the tries were exceptional. If you look at the past four weeks, we've scored some really outstanding tries.

"With the skill level in this group, I'm really pleased the players took it onto the grass today.

Ben Earl celebrates scoring the opening try. (Photo: Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images)

"I want to make sure we also reflect on all the good things that have been done."

Jones' first return to Twickenham since his sacking was another uncomfortable experience as his side were overwhelmed with predictable ease.

The former England boss feels the Red Rose are making progress under Borthwick despite their recent five-match losing run.

"It's one of those difficult periods where the team is going through a transition with some good young players coming through," said Jones, who responded to Danny Care's recent claim that he was a "tyrant" and "despot" during his seven years in charge of England by stating he would reveal all in a book of his own with a chapter named 'Caring about Care'.

Eddie Jones was back at Twickenham with Japan. (Photo: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images)

"You always get that sticky period where in big games it doesn't quite work and you get beaten by a point or two points but I think they're going in the right direction.

"Today they gave a lesson in pressure rugby. Every time they got on the front foot, they put the ball behind and chased hard. They played really well and suffocated us.

"Knowing Steve fairly well, that's how he wants to play. It's going to take some time but I think they're going in the right direction. They put on a display of rugby today."