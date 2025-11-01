England v Australia: Maro Itoje preparing England for 2027 World Cup

England captain Maro Itoje (right) during the Captain's Team Run at the Allianz Stadium, London, ahead of game with Australia (Picture: Mike Egerton/PA)

After a successful British and Irish Lions tour and a groundbreaking Red Roses triumph in late summer, focus as the seasons change to autumn lands upon Steve Borthwick and England’s men over the coming four weeks.

The Autumn Internationals kick off today with Joe Schmidt’s resurgent Australia visiting Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, to launch a series that brings Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina to town.

The All Blacks provide the blockbuster opposition of the campaign on November 15, but dangerous Fiji won on their last visit to Twickenham in 2023 while the Pumas are a force on the global stage once more.

If England want to reclaim that moniker, a good autumn to build on a positive year is required.

This tranche of fixtures also marks the mid-point of the World Cup cycle, with England captain Maro Itoje bullish when he says Steve Borthwick’s men already have one eye looking ahead to Australia 2027.

“There’s not a team we’re playing who we can’t beat,” said British and Irish Lions captain Itoje when studying the form for these autumn appointments.

“We want to go and win all our games. Every player should definitely aspire to that. Our fans should expect us to have the same mindset.

“The All Blacks are always tough. Whenever you get a result against them it’s a big deal and that’s within our capability. But first we have Australia in front of us and that’s our immediate focus.”

Itoje led the Lions to a 2-1 series victory over the Wallabies during the summer and now that assignment has been completed, attention turns to the next major event on the horizon.

“Particularly for guys at the top, the four-year cycles are split into two and two. You want to be part of the Lions tour and then part of the World Cup,” added the Saracens second row.

“They are the two big international landmarks where most of the world’s attention is on rugby in those periods.

“As a squad and as individuals, we want to do really well in 2027. But in order for us to do that and have the best chance, we have these really important games in the build-up.

“You don’t just rock up to a World Cup and win. Often, a World Cup is a reflection of your body of work. Now we are trying to put together our body of work for that.”

England parade 12 Lions in their matchday 23, including a six-strong contingent on the bench that will provide second-half reinforcements at Twickenham.

There is also a seat on the coaches’ bench for former Leeds Carnegie player and Rotherham Titans coach Lee Blackett, who impressed enough on his audition as backs coach on the summer tour to Argentina and the United States, to land the gig on a permanent basis.