England v New Zealand: Respect the haka, and concentrate on winning, says Will Greenwood

It has been a topic of debate all week: the haka - sporting tradition or “ridiculous” and in need of “binning” as Joe Marler, the England prop, wrote on social media.

The Red Rose camp’s mischief-maker-in-chief may have since apologised but it was a jibe that lit the blue touch paper on an already competitive rivalry between England and New Zealand.

Marler’s bating has dominated the headlines all week, even drawing a response in the New Zealand parliament.

England World Cup winners have been asked to weigh in, with Will Greenwood - always a level-headed observer - saying the All Blacks traditional pre-match war dance is sporting theatre to be cherished.

New Zealand players perform the Haka ahead of the Autumn Nations Series International rugby union match between England and New Zealand at Twickenham stadium, in London, on November 19, 2022. (Photo by Ian Kington / AFP) (Photo by IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images)

“I love the theatre of the haka - I was with Scott Quinnell on the sideline at Eden Park in 2017 for the Lions deciding test and we had goosebumps watching,” said Greenwood.

“I totally get why things like what’s happened this week with Joe Marler happen, with the importance of clickbait and social media presence.

“I tend to just focus on the joy, and I’ll be there on Saturday for the game. I’ve actually always been slightly irritated by England fans who try to drown out the haka by singing Swing Low Sweet Chariot.

“I’m always trying to listen to the words to figure out which haka they’re using - I live in vain hope that the crowd will be silent during it and able to really listen to it and have it be really amplified by the microphones.”

Joe Marler of England lit the blue touch paper ahead of this weekend's game (Picture: Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

So how do Steve Borthwick’s men greet it when All Blacks line up to do the haka a few minutes before the 3.10pm kick-off at Twickenham (or Allianz Stadium as it should now be known)?

Do they confront it like Mikey Lewis of Hull KR did in the England rugby league fixture against Samoa in Wigan last Sunday, butting heads with Samoa’s Gordon Chan Kum Tong during their equivalent Siva Tau war dance?

“I’d have a collective response to it if there was going to be one,” said Greenwood, when talking to Grosvenor Sport.

“We live with neurodiversity in my family, and what I’ve come to appreciate is treating others as we wish to be treated.

Will Greenwood looks ahead to England v New Zealand (Picture: Steve Bardens/Getty Images for Barbarians)

“When I was younger it was a bit different - I wanted everyone to respect it and if we were going to do something we would do it together. I’ve actually flipped somewhat and decided ‘do what you want when the haka is on’.

“I think David Campese went and did a warm-up once as he’d seen it so many times before. I would personally stand, watch and enjoy it for what it is.

“If I was to speak to a younger player, I would say: ‘Enjoy one of the best pieces of sporting theatre first-hand’.”

What has perhaps got lost in all the haka back and forth this week is a tantalising game between two sides who have shown there is very little between them over 80 minutes of rugby.

Indeed, over the course of the last three contests the sides have been separated by a combined eight points across two wins for New Zealand in Dunedin and Auckland over the summer and a draw the last time they met in London two autumns ago.

Close, but no England wins.

Greenwood worries if it is becoming a theme for England.

“Beauden Barrett may have been the tip of the spear in the second test last summer, but England beat themselves,” he said.

"They’ll know they made some errors which allowed Beauden to take advantage of the situation.

“I think England, when they lose now, like the French game in the Six Nations, it was another game which they had won before losing it. Three of the last four games for England, they should have won.

“If England aspire to be the best, they need to cut out the errors, and that may or may not be a problem in the last 20 minutes.”

When asked if picking Henry Slade to take on New Zealand was a risk given he has played only 55 minutes this season, Borthwick replied that the Exeter centre is in “fantastic condition”. It is a sign of Slade’s value to the team a year after he was a surprise omission from the World Cup squad that he is deemed essential despite being so early in his comeback from shoulder surgery.

Selecting the 65-cap veteran could be a gamble worth taking given Borthwick needs tried and tested combinations knowing the autumn starts with a bang.

But it’s not a risk Greenwood would have taken.

“There’s always risk when a player has been out injured and lacking minutes, like Henry Slade has been. However, the same can be said for the likes of George Martin and George Ford so we have to believe they’re ready to go.

“Obviously, Henry Slade is a big player and Steve Borthwick has made some big calls. It’s like Bazball with Brendon McCullum in cricket - he says ‘I’m going to pick the best players, if they’re available I’m going to select them’.