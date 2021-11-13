England's Eddie Jones hails Freddie Steward's try as "one of the best"

The Red Rose prepared for next week’s game against world champions South Africa with a 32-15 success against Australia at Twickenham.

Full-back Steward got their opening try - and his first in Test football - following a lovely set-up by Marcus Smith, the young fly-half who started alongside captain Owen Farrell in a new-look midfield.

Asked on how he thought Smith and Farrell fared together, Jones said: “They were a bit like two opening batsmen who have not batted together facing the new ball for the first time.

“Every time after this they will be better.

“The first try we scored was one of the best tries I’ve seen from an England side with the handling, running lines and hitting holes outstanding.

“We want to do more of that. It was really promising.”

The assured Stewart - still only 20 - was man-of-the-match in only his fourth appearance and Jones admitted: “He’s got a good head on him.

England's Freddie Steward launches another attack. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

“He wants to improve, he’s got communication skills, good awareness and a bravery in the air.

“I’ve not seen an England full-back like him (in that regard) since Mike Brown and he’s only as a young kid.”

Farrell came off late on with an ankle injury late on but said it felt “okay” although there will be more doubt over Jamie George’s appearance next week after the hooker departed at half-time following a “fair whack” on his knee.