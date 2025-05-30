HULL SEAHAWKS are adding a ‘winning mentality’ by bringing former Leeds Knights forward Ethan Hehir on board, according to head coach Matty Davies.

Hehir’s six-year stay in West Yorkshire ended on Monday when the Knights announced he would not be returning for the 2025-26 NIHL National campaign.

The 23-year-old was one of the original Leeds Chiefs team that helped introduce semi-pro hockey to the city back in 2019.

He remained on board when the franchise became the Knights under new owner Steve Nell and went on to play a key role in the team winning three league titles, a NIHL National Cup and a play-off crown in the space of just three years under head coach Ryan Aldridge.

MOVING ON: Ethan Hehir joins Hull Seahawks after playing the last four seasons in NIHL National with Leeds Knights. Picture: Ben Gordon/Knights Media.

But Hehir has decided it is time for a change and sees Hull as a team that can help feed his winning habit in the coming years.

Not surprisingly, Davies is more than happy to add somebody with Hehir’s resume and knack for success to his roster as he looks to secure the Seahawks’ first-ever piece of silverware.

“The big thing for me with Ethan is that he’s won, he’s a winner,” said Davies, who played alongside Hehir for the Knights during the 2021-22 season.

“He’s won three league titles in a row, he’s used to playing those big games and playing those big minutes and shutting big players and top lines down.

THAT WAS THEN: Ethan Hehir, in action for Leeds Chiefs against Sheffield Steeldogs on New Year's Eve in 2020. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“I just feel like he is somebody who we really need to fill the depth and also help our younger players.

“For me he is somebody who will do a good job on whatever line you put him. When I found out he was available for next season, I was more than happy to bring him in.”

Hehir spent the majority of the last season operating on Leeds’ third line, often rotating with Oli Endicott, Fin Bradon and Innes Gallacher.

Still only 23 himself, the experience and nous built up during his time in Leeds will be a welcome boost for those around him at his new team – on whichever line he finds himself.

“It’s been a big decision for me to move on from Leeds after so many years,” said Hehir. “I have loved my time there.

“It was obviously a really successful time, particularly over the last three years when winning three league titles, a play-off trophy and, finally this year, the Cup.

“I’ve made a lot of friends there and it has been such a big part of my life - from the first day I arrived under Sammy Zajac to play for the Chiefs. It’s come a long, long way since then.

“But I feel it’s time for a change and I’m really excited about making the move to the Seahawks. They are a team I obviously know a lot about and have had some really big battles against while at Leeds.

“Hull have come close to winning a trophy in the last couple of years and are a group who I believe are set up to become a successful team.

“I just hope I can help them achieve that by adding that kind of winning mentality that I’ve gained at Leeds.