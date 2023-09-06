Ollie Wood’s job at the Tour of Britain this week is to support his Great Britain team-mate Ethan Vernon’s bid for stage victories.

Racing for the national development squad against world tour teams like Jumbo-Visma and Ineos Grenadiers, that is a tall order, but one Wood and Vernon are having a good go at.

For the second day running, the GB team helped Vernon to a podium finish on stage four into Newark, but it was a familiar at the top as Jumb-Visma’s 21-yea-old Dutch sensation Olav Kooij secured a record-extending fourth stage win in a row in what is a sprinter-heavy tour route this year.

For Vernon, a second successive third=place finish on a fourth stage that began in Sherwood Forest and passed the Tom Simpson Memorial in Harworth on its way through North Nottinghamshire, moved him up to second on the overall standings.

Olav Kooij of Team Jumbo Visma (Wearing the Leaders Jersey) Wins his fourth consecutive stage of the 2023 Tour of Britain at Stage 4 in Newark-on-Trent, ahead of Ethan Vernon, right. (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)