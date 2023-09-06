Ethan Vernon pipped at the post again by Jumbo-Visma's Olav Kooij in Tour of Britain
Racing for the national development squad against world tour teams like Jumbo-Visma and Ineos Grenadiers, that is a tall order, but one Wood and Vernon are having a good go at.
For the second day running, the GB team helped Vernon to a podium finish on stage four into Newark, but it was a familiar at the top as Jumb-Visma’s 21-yea-old Dutch sensation Olav Kooij secured a record-extending fourth stage win in a row in what is a sprinter-heavy tour route this year.
For Vernon, a second successive third=place finish on a fourth stage that began in Sherwood Forest and passed the Tom Simpson Memorial in Harworth on its way through North Nottinghamshire, moved him up to second on the overall standings.
Wakefield’s Wood, a European champion on the track earlier this year, said: “We’re spending our pennines on helping Ethan Vernon win a stage because it’s pretty hard when you’re up against the likes of Wout van Aert etc.”