European Championships: Munich misery as Yorkshire’s Scott Lincoln misses out on medal

Northallerton's Scott Lincoln competes during the men's Shot Put final in Munich. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

The Northallerton athletics star finished 10th in the European Championship final as he fell 1.36m short of a medal.

Lincoln, 29, produced a distance of 19.90m as Croat Filip Mihaljevic’s superb season’s best of 21.88m propelled him to gold.

Lincoln bagged a brilliant Commonwealth Games bronze in Birmingham earlier this month after crashing out in World Championship qualifying in Oregon.

And he says he’s learned some valuable lessons ahead of coming back fighting in 2023 and beyond.

He said: “It was a tough one, it is not how I imagined it to be.

“I guess it’ll be about regrouping and going again next year.

“It’s been a long season full of highs and lows. It just wasn’t quite good enough tonight.”

Lincoln’s personal best stands at a mammoth 21.28m, achieved last summer in the Czech Republic.

But he was unable to replicate that on the big European stage and follow up his medal heroics in Birmingham.

New Zealand duo Tom Walsh and Jacko Gill pipped Lincoln to the Commonwealth crown at the Alexander Stadium as their efforts 22.26m and 21.90m fired them to gold and silver.

Lincoln racked up a distance of 20.57m that day but failed to produce a similar showing at Munich’s Olympic Stadium, falling short of the standard set by the Eastern European powerhouses on Monday night.

Serb Armin Sinancevic scooped silver with 21.39m while Czech star Tomas Stanek claimed bronze with 21.26m. Both qualifying and the final took place on the same day and Lincoln admits he struggled to adapt to the schedule.

“It’s a new experience to do two competitions in one day,” he added.

“I’ve never done that before. But I’ll learn from this and take it on board for next season.”