'Everyone knows what this club means to me': Georgia Gayle re-signs with Sheffield Hatters

Play-off final MVP Georgia Gayle is the first player to commit to Sheffield Hatters for the 2025/26 women’s Super League Basketball season.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old product of the Hatters system is staying home for another year having helped the Hatters to the SLB play-off crown last term.

Gayle said: “Everybody knows what this club means to me; it runs in my blood and I’m really happy to be coming back for another season in Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Last season ended in such a special way, lifting the play-off final trophy at the O2 was one of the highlights of my career. I’m super excited to try and bring some more silverware home again this season.”

Sheffield Hatters have re-signed Georgia Gayle for the new season.

The Great Britain international guard played for a season in Spain following the pandemic, but other than that has pretty much spent her entire career with the Hatters, first at All Saints Sports College and then when they moved into the Canon Medical Arena alongside the Sharks.

She also plays a prominent role coaching junior Hatters in the club’s programme.

Head coach Vanessa Ellis said: “I’m delighted to have Georgia with us again for the 2025/26 season. She of course understands our values and has such a strong determination to win that is so important for us as a team, both on and off court.