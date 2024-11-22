Ex-con raises £450,000 for Sheffield charities

Pop Hayward, from Egerton Street, Sheffield, has hit another major fundraising milestone, raising £450,000 for various Sheffield-based charities since he was released from prison in 2015.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 68-year-old spent 17 years in jail before turning his life around and dedicating himself to helping the local community and the next generation.

Mr Hayward said: “I’ve done everything. I’ve jumped out of airplanes, I’ve cycled from Manchester to Sheffield, I’ve been on charity walks and I’ve done boxing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Pop’s not raising money for the likes of Sheffield Children’s Hospital and Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, he spends his time in Riley’s Fitness Gym in Handsworth, where he uses boxing as a tool to inspire the younger generation and keep them out of trouble.

User (UGC) Submitted

He said: “I get 200 texts a day. Parents see what I do and they contact me if their kid is getting bullied at school, or if their kid has autism, Aspergers’ or ADHD, and I can’t say no.

“I make people feel good about themselves and I give them confidence. I work for nothing, I don’t take a penny so I’m not getting people in the gym for me. I know what it’s going to do for them.”

Pop was sent to Wakefield Prison for robbery in 1998, but decided when he was released at 60-years-old that it was time for him to change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I’ve lived that life, I’ve been a character. In jail I’ve met the worst murderers in the country. I got out in 2015, and I did my first charity boxing event. From there I’ve never looked back.”

Pop continues to put on charity boxing events, with his next one being scheduled for December 8 at Wadsley Bridge, while also ensuring that people of all boxing abilities have a safe space to positively channel their emotions and stresses.

He said: “I’m a firm believer that boxing can help in so many ways. If I didn’t get into boxing when I was a kid I would have been twice as bad as what I was. I see the good it does for people, pushing for personal goals, doing things that are out of your comfort zone.

“Some of these kids might have thrown a rubber in class or swore at their teachers, but if they’ve got any problems at home, they talk to me. I can see the first footsteps into crime because I’ve been there, so who better to steer them clear of it than me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During Covid-19, Pop spent twelve months collecting food donations from supermarkets, delivering a quarter-tonne of food a day to pensioners and others who needed support.

Perry Howe, former WBF Cruiserweight International Boxing Champion and close friend of Pop Hayward, said: “He’s an all-round giving person who doesn’t really do a lot for himself and a humble guy so a lot of people do help him when we are raising money for charities. He’s a top all round geezer.”

When Perry Howe met Pop he was 19 stone, but through Pop’s guidance Howe got down to 14 stone and became a professional boxer. Pop guided him through 26 fights, including a WBF Cruiserweight title.

Mr Howe said: “From a personal level, I’ll always be grateful for what he’s done for me and my family, and I also like to see how much he does for others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad