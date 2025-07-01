Ex-England and Wallabies coach Eddie Jones signs on with Leeds-based Planet Rugby for Lions 2025 tour

The international coaching veteran, whose résumé spans four major rugby nations including South Africa, Japan, England and Australia, will provide a six-part column during the British & Irish Lions series.

Former England and Wallabies head coach Eddie Jones has joined Planet Rugby’s editorial team for its coverage of the British & Irish Lions 2025 Tour to Australia.

Jones will deliver expert analysis in a six-part column series, joining the leading rugby publisher’s line-up of contributors throughout the tour.

Currently head coach of Japan and a familiar face as a pundit on rugby broadcasts, Jones famously led Australia A to a historic win over the Lions in 2001, shortly before succeeding Rod Macqueen as Wallabies head coach following that epic Test series.

Since then, Jones has become one of the game’s most travelled and respected coaches, and will no doubt be a keen observer of the Lions’ return to Australia as they look to replicate their 2013 success.

The 65-year-old, who has also coached with South Africa and Japan at international level, brings a unique perspective to this year’s series.

“I’m delighted to be working with Planet Rugby again on the Lions series,” said Jones, who helped the Brave Blossoms shock the Springboks in the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

“British and Irish Lions years are always special – a real fusion of the best of old school rugby but in a modern context – and it will be fascinating to see the outcomes and the talking points against an Australian side that I expect to punch way above their world ranking and contribute to a closely fought Test series in 2025,” added the Australian.

Jones won’t be the only Australian offering insight during the tour, with Wallabies legend David Campese also confirmed to provide regular contributions.

Planet Rugby will offer extensive written and video content across the 2025 Tour, supported by a team of experienced full-time and freelance journalists.

“We’re delighted to welcome Eddie Jones back for a six-part series and look forward to him offering cutting-edge insight on the tour,” said Planet Rugby Editor Adam Kyriacou.

“Eddie has a wealth of knowledge of rugby in Australia and having worked with so many players on both sides leading into this series, we are thrilled he has joined us.

“Combined with David Campese’s always to the point views and our wonderful team of writers, we couldn’t be happier with what we are able to offer our passionate readers.”