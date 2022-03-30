This was Roger Teal's Oxted winning the King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot last year under Cieren Fallon Junior.

TOP sprinter Oxted is likely to return to action in the 1895 Duke of York Clipper Logistics Stakes at York’s season-opening dante fixture before attempting to defend his King’s Stand Stakes crown.

Trainer Roger Teal ran Oxted in the six-furlong Group Two on the Knavesmire last year before taking him to Royal Ascot where he landed the five-furlong honours.

Oxted, the mount of Cieren Fallon junior, has been pleasing Teal in his work as he gets closer to running for the first time since he had a bone chip removed after finishing third in the July Cup.

“He’s back in full work and we’re just stepping up his work now. He did a nice piece last week. I’m very happy with him and have made an entry for the York race. That’s probably where we’re going to be headed, then from York to Ascot,” said the trainer.

“I think he’s worthy of trying to retain his crown in the King’s Stand.