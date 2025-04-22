Fans show unwavering support for club at final home game for Scarborough

Over 2,000 fans of Scarborough Athletic flocked from far and wide to spread a message of support at the final home game of the season against Darlington on April 21.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This comes after the recent club news that there will likely be a delay in the repairs being made to the club’s pitch, which was due to be replaced by North Yorkshire Council over summer.

As they are currently unable to commit to a completion date, it remains unclear where Scarborough’s home games will be played next season, which has left fans feeling bemused and disappointed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attending the match, Rob Barker, Scarborough fan, said: “It’s disappointing. It’s a community thing and, as you can see, there’s a lot of people down here today supporting Scarborough playing Darlington. It’s a real shame we’re in this situation.”

Scarborough Fans

With over 2,000 fans in attendance, it made for a strong supportive atmosphere at the Flamingo Land Stadium, showing just how important this club is to the local community.

MP for Scarborough and Whitby, Alison Hume, was also in attendance at the game, showing her support and giving fans hope that their message is being heard.

The ground is also used for numerous recreational and youth teams, with clubs being left unsure on where they stand in this confusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Falconer, fan, said: “It does a lot for the community. There’s 250 children in the academy and my dad also does walking football here as well, so going forward it’s going to be disappointing if this isn’t sorted out.”

Supporters have expressed their upset in many ways, with some taking to social media to share their opinions, others starting online petitions, and some protesting with banners at the game.

Scarborough Athletic’s Facebook post announcing the news quickly gained over 200 unhappy comments and an online petition urging North Yorkshire Council to repair the pitch quicker has amassed over two thousand signatures in just a few days.

Fans at the game protested using banners which stated: ‘This is home’ and ‘Save our club’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura Finch, fan and female footballer, said: “It’s important for everybody, it’s part of the community. If we don’t have it next season, I don’t know what’s going to happen because it’s a pillar of the community.”

Scarborough secured three points from the game, beating Darlington 1-0. After the match, fans celebrated as the players did a lap of honour, showing their encouragement for the team.