FINLAY ULRICK only stepped down from the Elite League in the summer, opting to go all in with Hull Seahawks, who he had prospered with on a two-way deal from Manchester Storm last time around.

By way of another two-way deal – this time with current EIHL leaders Sheffield Steelers – the 23-year-old forward found himself back in the top tier on Wednesday night, facing off against his former employers.

Since he brokered the deal with Manchester last season to bring Ulrick back ‘home’ to East Yorkshire – he was born in North Ferriby – Seahawks’ coach Matty Davies’ faith was repaid when the right-hander posted just over a point a game with seven goals and eight assists in 14 appearances.

Since making the move to Hull permanent in the summer, he has scored 13 goals and 13 assists in just 21 games.

NEW FACE: FInlay Ulrick played against former club Manchester Storm for Sheffield Steelers on Wednesday night. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

It’s the kind of form that has made him the team’s third-highest points scorer and helped the Seahawks reverse their fortunes from a dismal inaugural season which saw them finish bottom, to now sit fourth in the NIHL National standings.

This weekend, Hull take on defending league and play-off champions Leeds Knights for the first time this season on successive nights – but only after Ulrick had earned himself ice back in the top tier.

The deal enabling him to ice for the Steelers has seen him train up with Aaron Fox’s team for a number of weeks.

Hull will have first call on him if there are fixture clashes, but Davies says Ulrick deserves his chance to still get Elite League minutes whenever he can.

MOVING ON UP: Finlay Ulrick impressed while on a two-way deal from Manchester Storm with Hull Seahawks last season. He will hope to do the same now a similar deal is agreed with Sheffield Steelers. Picture: Steve Pollitt/Seahawks Media.

“I’m really pleased for him,” said Davies. “I know he still wants to play Elite League and he deserves to.

“He’s just a really honest, hard-working lad. This year has seen him have a different role for us, he’s had to play top-six minutes and produce and he’s never really had to do that before.

“He offers you so much more than just the points, he plays 30 minutes a night for us some nights, he’s killing penalties, he's on the power play – I’ll even play him in ‘D’ if we’re short there because of penalties or whatever reason.”

For Fox, a Challenge Cup quarter-final clash – in which the Steelers were already 5-1 up from the first leg – seemed the ideal time to offer Ulrick his chance, the hosts booking their place in the last four with a 5-1 win over Storm.