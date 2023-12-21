Sheffield Steelers 5 Manchester Storm 1 - Coventry Blaze await as Steelers ease into EIHL Challenge Cup last four
The Steelers – already 5-1 ahead after the first leg of their quarter-final tie against Manchester Storm – matched their efforts in Altrincham a couple of weeks ago to go through via a 10-2 aggregate win.
"I thought we came out and played really well off the bat,” said Fox. “I know we had a four-goal lead but momentum is a big thing and we didn’t want them to get the first one and feel like they had some life.
“So it was good to see our power play getting two quick ones, our power play has been a little stale lately, and then they also got one in the third there, too – that (Patrick) Watling unit which I don’t think has scored a power play goal in some time, it was nice to get them going with a good feeling before a huge game on Saturday.
“We wanted to make sure that we played the right way tonight, built some momentum and not give them anything and I thought we did that.”
Any hope of a comeback for the Storm was quickly put to bed inside the first 20 minutes after the Steelers raced into a 3-0 lead.
In-form Cole Shudra tipped in from out in front off Zach Vinnell to put the Steelers one up on the night with 11.46 played before Mitchell Balmas arrived in the left circle to convert Daniel Ciampini’s first-time pass across the front of net to make it 2-0 on the power play just over five minutes later.
Barely another minute had passed before Balmas doubled his tally when he took a pass from Josh Nicholls before firing through traffic and past Sheffield-born netminder Alex Oldale.
Brandon Whistle – on a line with former Leeds Knights’ team-mate Shudra and new two-way arrival Finlay Ulrick – made it 4-0 at 28.10 when he drove down the right before unleashing a fierce shot over Oldale’s right shoulder and into the roof of the net.
That is how it stayed until just over six minutes into the third period when goaltender Anthony Morrone's hopes of a first Steelers shut-out were thwarted by Tyler Hinam’s tip-in at 46.12. It was left to Brett Neumann to finish off the scoring, firing a power play rocket past Oldale to make it 10-2 overall at 56.49.