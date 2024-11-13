Five Yorkshire golfers vying for top prize in Dubai as Rory McIlroy looks to finish as No 1

It is a significant feather in the cap of Yorkshire golf that of the 50 players that will tee-off at the lucrative, season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai on Thursday, five are from the White Rose county.

Two of them actually tee off alongside one another, Sam Bairstow and Alex Fitzpatrick, by virtue of them being side-by-side in the rankings, 40th and 39th respectively after what have been highly-credible rookie seasons at the elite level.

Neither have earned a win, but nor has the third rookie and another from Sheffield in Joe Dean, who is five spots higher than the pair in the rankings.

Dan Bradbury of Wakefield has had a win, in France a month ago, and has reached Dubai for the second time in two years sitting 27th in the rankings.

The final member of the Yorkshire quintet is Northallerton’s Dan Brown, in 41st, who has not been able to add to the tournament win he had in his maiden season last term, but has been solid nonetheless.

If any of them have a strong week at the Earth Course, there are many prizes on offer – playing privileges on the PGA Tour in America next season for the leading 10 players not already exempt (that list currently comes down to 17th), while the top 25 get into next year’s Open.

The main order of business this week is who will be crowned the tour’s No 1.

