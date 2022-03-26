The initiative created by Go Racing In Yorkshire, and sponsored by leading agricultural and equine suppliers Wm McIvor & Son, will see £100,000 shared between the owner, trainer, jockey and yard of the first horse to win at all nine Yorkshire racecourses between today and the end of next year.

The competition is open to horses from across the country as racecourses look to incentivise owners to run their horses here.

Rachel Harwood, chief executive of Doncaster Racecourse, said: “We are delighted to get the search underway and hope that some of our winners at the SBK Lincoln meeting this weekend can go onto score at the other Yorkshire courses.”

The 2022 Flat season begins at Doncaster this weekend.

Jason McIvor, of www.mcivors.co.uk, added: “It’s great to see the Yorkshire Wonder Horse launch after months of exciting planning – we’re eager to see how the first meet of the flat season progresses and which horses will be first to be in the running!”

And Charlotte Russell, general manager of Go Racing In Yorkshire, added: “The Yorkshire Wonder Horse initiative has been a long time in the planning. We’re looking forward to tracking the progress of horses throughout the season and following the narrative that this initiative will provide.”

Meanwhile, Cieren Fallon will take injury-sidelined Adam Farragher’s place on Mujtaba in the Lincoln as Yorkshire-born trainer William Haggas seeks a record fifth win in the mile race.

Farragher, a 5lb claimer, had been hoping to land the biggest winner of his career in the £100,000 showpiece race, but he broke a bone in his foot during a gallops fall.

Jockey Hollie Doyle will be among those in action at Doncaster tomorrow after another whirlwind week in her meteroic career.