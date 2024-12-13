Doncaster Knights are weighing up whether to appeal against the Rugby Football Union’s decision to uphold the result of last Saturday’s Championship game at Chinnor.

Knights trailed 18-13 after 68 minutes in Oxfordshire when a floodlight failure forced the two teams off the field.

The game, which had been played in dreadful conditions, was later abandoned and on Friday the RFU Disputes Committee ruled that the result should stand due to regulations that state if the game is abandoned due to weather and over 60 minutes have been played then the result is final. The Disputes Committee has deemed that the floodlights failed because of the bad weather.

However, power came back on in the clubhouse and everywhere else at the ground, including in the floodlights overlooking other pitches, but not the main pitch.

Doncaster Knights have seven days in which to appeal the Chinnor ruling (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)

Doncaster are therefore understood to be considering lodging an appeal on the grounds that if Chinnor could have turned the power back on elsewhere around the ground, they could have done on the main pitch as well.

They have seven days in which to appeal and the board are understood to be meeting to discuss their next course of action.

Another factor to consider is the cost of taking the team back down to Oxfordshire for a game they may not win at the second time of asking.

Before then, head coach Joe Ford has a home date with Caldy to prepare for in the Championship.

Ford is without back-row forward Rhys Tait who has been called up to play for the Emerging Scotland team, presenting Arthur Green with the chance to make his first start.