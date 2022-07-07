Flotus connections hoping she can shine in York’s Summer Stakes

All set: Flotus, centre, is due to run in the William Hill Summer Stakes at York tomorrow. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

The Simon and Ed Crisford-trained horse is the sponsor’s 2-1 favourite for the £80,000 Group 3 race after finishing third in the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot last month.

On that occasion the daughter of Starspangledbanner grabbed the lead before being collared late on by the winner, Richard Fahey’s Malton-trained Perfect Power and runner-up, Flaming Rib.

Now Flotus is part of a field of 12 fillies and mares set to tackle six furlongs on the Knavesmire.

Joint-trainer Ed Crisford said: “Obviously she ran a really great race in the Commonwealth Cup against Perfect Power and Flaming Rib, who are heading to the July Cup.

“She’s in really great form and I’m expecting a very big run from her. The track at York and the ground being quick, I think will really play to her strengths.”

The Crisford string will also be represented tomorrow by Saleymm in the Azets Handicap, an eight-runner race staged over seven furlongs.

It will be the four-year-old’s first run since he was gelded after finishing fifth of 15 at Epsom on Oaks day. Crisford added: “He seems in good order. The track should suit, it’s not a big field, so he can hopefully run a good race and we’ll see where we are with him afterwards.”

The Crisford-trained Without A Fight looks likely to return to York for Saturday’s £80,000 John Smith’s Silver Cup Stakes, held over a mile and six furlongs.

He is already a course and distance winner, having scored in the Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Grand Cup. With that Listed success under his belt, Without A Fight now heads back up into Group company – the five-year-old was runner-up to subsequent Coronation Cup hero Hukum in a Group 2 at Meydan in March.

Crisford said: “The plan is to come, all being well overnight. He seems in good form and has come out of that Listed win well. We know he acts on the track and he likes the ground. I think we’ll be heading there.

“He ran well against Hukum in Dubai, has got some really good form and I think he’s an improving older horse. Each run, he seems to be improving again and I think the trip is good for him. I do think he stays that trip well and opens up a lot of doors.