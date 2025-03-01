'Flying the Leeds flag, something I couldn't miss out on': Rosie Harris drawn back to Leeds Rhinos to start Netball 2.0 journey

Netball in Leeds is like a magnet to Rosie Harris. Each time she moves away to try something new she is drawn back home to the cradle where she first learnt the game, as if in-tune to the fact that her place in Yorkshire’s premier team carries greater significance.

Certainly, to look at her journey, it is one that should inspire the next generation of young players from the White Rose county as the sport embarks on its boldest step yet.

Harris first played netball while attending The Grammar School, Leeds as a 12-year-old.

She was spotted there by respected coach Maggie Birkinshaw and taken onto Leeds Athletic Club and the county pathway.

More attention on the players: Leeds Rhinos' Rosie Harris is back for a third spell with the club.

By the age of 16 she was making her debut in Super League for the Yorkshire Jets, a team she hoped then could fulfil her ambitions in the sport, only for the team to be removed from the league by the governing body for a lack of infrastructure.

Sheffield-born Harris went away to study at Loughborough, continuing her netball education with the top-tier Lightning.

After rehabbing a knee injury, she tried other sports – predominantly triathlon – but came back to Yorkshire netball in 2021, playing for the Rhinos in their inaugural season. She sat out 2022 to try other things again, only for the lure of the Rhinos to draw her back once more 12 months later.

Last year, Harris was on the move again, this time staying in netball and playing for the Surrey Storm.

Leeds Rhinos Netball's new head coach Lauren Palmer.

But once they were told midway through last season that they were one of five teams not selected to be part of England Netball’s vision for a more professional league from 2025, the 27-year-old centre/wing defence was for the second time in her career faced with an uncertain future as the number of clubs in the league was dropping from 10 to eight and players on rosters from 12 to 10.

Yet that was when the magnet drew her back home once more, prolonging her career and giving her a chance to play a part in the future transformation of the sport.

“I’d caught wind of the plans for Netball 2.0 and it was just something I really, really wanted to be a part of,” Harris tells The Yorkshire Post.

“Liana Leota was the coach at the time and I was contacted by her with the chance to be in the 2.0 league, back in Leeds, back at home – something I just couldn’t miss out on. I wanted to build that next chapter of my story with the Rhinos. And it’s great to be back.”

Rosie Harris pictured the first time she came back to Leeds in 2021. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Given the player pool was cut from 120 to 80, Harris and her fellow players couldn’t be picky. If the phone rang from any director of netball, it had to be answered.

“It was quite brutal in a way,” she remembers. “There were plenty of players that are good enough to be playing but situationally or style-of-play wise, weren’t going to make the cut. So I was worried.

“I’d had a great time at Surrey, it was an amazing opportunity to build a little more experience, work with some different coaches, different players, and a really good opportunity to develop my game away from the Rhinos.”

That it was Leeds who reached out, had greater resonance.

Rosie Harris ready to embark on Leeds's first season back in 2021. She is back for a third spell at the start of a new era for Netball Super League (Picture: Tony Johnson)

“Leeds is my home, so are the Rhinos,” says Harris, proudly.

“I was doing a Q&A the other week about what it means to be from Leeds, and having the opportunity to represent Leeds and wave the Rhinos flag was something I couldn’t miss out on.

“I’ve come back to Rhinos stronger and with more experience and I’m looking forward to putting that out on the court.

“The opportunity I’ve been given incentivises me and it’s a proud moment. I know how fortunate I am.”

We are talking at a hotel in Loughborough where players of all eight Super League teams are gathered for a media day to promote the new season and a new start in elite netball’s journey, which begins in the city of her birth, Sheffield, next Saturday for the Super Cup.

England Netball’s vision is to professionalise the sport in the top division over a 10-year period. That means as many as 50 per cent of games in arenas – Rhinos will play twice at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, the rest of their home games at Sheffield’s Canon Medical Arena, just down the road from the Utilita Arena which hosts next week’s opening weekend Super Cup.

It means greater exposure through two broadcast deals with Sky and BBC.

And it means more money for the players, some of whom no longer have to work.

Harris chooses to continue in employment, working on the sports science and development team at Leeds United on a research project with Leeds Beckett University. “I’m quite busy, there’s lots going on but I’m really grateful that they’re flexible and understand my sporting commitments,” says Harris, who along with her team-mates trains three days a week with two evening sessions.

“I think netball is definitely ready to move towards professionalism. It’s all about making steps in the right direction.

“There’s lots more media surrounding the league. There’s obviously more resources going to the players, more attention.

“We haven’t even started yet but the fact 50 per cent of the games are in arenas, the coverage on TV is going to be different.

“In the past we were lucky if there was a Sky game, whereas this year it’s all going to be covered. It’s very exciting for someone like myself who was playing league matches in sports halls.”

Things have changed at Leeds, too.

Leota left her role as director of netball in November, a shock to the organisation who were hoping for a third year of stability under the former New Zealand international.

First-time head coach Lauren Palmer, 33, was announced as her successor just before Christmas and took the reins at the start of February.

Rhinos might be a little behind the eight-ball ahead of next week’s opening round of the shorter-format Super Cup, and the season tip-off on Friday, March 14, against the Birmingham Panthers at the Canon Medical Arena, but they are ready. Plus a radical rule change could even the playing field.

New this season is the super shot, a line just inside the semi-circle outside of which points scored in the final five minutes of each 15-minute quarter count double.

“We experienced the super shot in our friendly with Loughborough recently and it changes things massively. It’s going to be interesting,” says Harris.

But some things remain constant. Throughout the transition between coaches, the person holding Rhinos together was Birkinshaw, the coach who spotted Harris at Leeds Grammar some 15 years ago.

“It’s very cool to have been part of the whole journey,” reflects Harris.