Former Middlesbrough man nets international debut and big Premier League contract in same week
Rogers, 22, has signed a new six-year contract with Aston Villa – and his old Boro boss Michael Carrick couldn’t be happier for him.
It will keep the forward at Villa Park until 2030, news that finishes an excellent week in which he made his England debut against Greece.
Rogers has enjoyed a meteoric rise following his move from Middlesbrough in January for £8m, rising to £15m.
He made 26 appearances for Boro in just a few months after joining from Manchester City in the summer of 2023, scoring five times in their run to the League Cup semi-finals.
Speaking on Tuesday, Carrick said: “Delighted for him, he’s got a terrific attitude and he loves the game.
"He’s had an unbelievable year and I’m delighted to see him take that next step and hopefully it’s something he can keep doing.
"I don’t think we could have envisaged it happening so quickly. As soon as we brought him, we felt he had huge talent and potential.
“He took the big step in January and he’s not looked back. He keeps getting better and better. He deserves it, he does a lot of good things and he does it in the right way.”
Rogers went straight into Unai Emery’s team, helping them achieve Champions League qualification and excelling as they won their opening three games in Europe’s premier club competition.
His form was rewarded with a maiden call-up to the England senior squad last week where he made substitute appearances against Greece and the Republic of Ireland.
Rogers has thrived under boss Emery, who he recently paid tribute to.
He said at an England media day last week: “I think any player would say that trust from a manager is the most important thing.
“And he gave me that from minute one, he threw me in the deep end when people were injured last season and gave me a chance to shine and develop and to be in the first team now.
“And he’s always demanding with me to get to that level and to maintain the level.
“And it’s just about when you have that person behind you, you’re on the pitch and you know that he’s there for you.
“He’s always going to push you. He’s always demanding more from you.
“He gives you that extra motivation, that extra something from within, just to push yourself and just to impress.”
