HER first taste of life in the main draw at the US Open may have ended in defeat but, for Bradford’s Fran Jones, there were plenty of positives to take from her Flushing Meadow experience.

It looked like being a nightmare start to life at another grand slam event for the 24-year-old when she lost the first set of her first round clash against Germany’s Eva Lys without winning a game.

But she gathered her composure to rally in the second set, matching her opponent in a far more comfortable fashion.

But, despite saving one match point, she was unable to progress, eventually losing the second set 7-5 in a match lasting 81 minutes.

OPENING TASTER: Bradford-born Francesca Jones plays a forehand return against Germany's Eva Lys during their first round clash at the US Open in New York. Picture: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Having battled through the qualifiers to make the tournament proper for the first time - her first grand slam experience came at the Australian Open back in January 2021 - Jones was determined to make the most of her experience.

And, given the way she played the second set against a player ranked 27 places higher than her in the world rankings, Jones felt there were reasons to be cheerful despite the defeat.

“Fair pay to her, she was better than me in the first set,” said the world No 86.

“In the second set I think I changed a few things up, I was more aggressive and, honestly, I was two points away from a tie break and possibly changing it around.

GOING THROUGH: Eva Lys got off to a strong start against Fran Jones in New York. Picture: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

“I found my first serve a little more, stepped in on the forehand and I felt like she dropped her level a bit as I raised mine, so that helped get me in the match, too.

“If she’s capable of sustaining the level she played in the first set, then hats off, you’ve just got to give her credit.

“So I’m frustrated (to lose) but I’m really clear on what I can change and what I need to do better and for me that is a positive. There’s still a lot I can improve and I’m still on a good trajectory this year.”

After a first round exit at Wimbledon, Jones, who was raised in Oxenhope, enjoyed two wins on the WTA 125 Tour, first in the Grand Est Open 88 in France and then the Palermo Open, helping her break into the top 100 for the first time.

Jones was born with a rare genetic condition: Ectodermal Dysplasia (ED) syndrome (missing one finger on each hand and three toes) which has required frequent surgeries over the years.

Having taken up the sport at Heaton Tennis Club under coach Matt McTurk, Jones moved to Spain to train at the Sanchez Casal Tennis Academy to further her tennis career, eventually joining the pro tour aged 18.

She has made no secret of her ambitions to rise further in the game and believes her latest grand slam experience will serve her well in the long run - even if she strives to treat it like any other tournament.

“I’m highly competitive so every match is really important to me,” said Jones, who is next in action at the Guadalajara Open at the start of September. “But I’m also not going to steer away from the fact that there is more on the line (in a grand slam).

“For me, it’s all still new to me and I’m getting used to it, such as the crowds, especially here where I’ve not had much experience before.