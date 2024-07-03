BRADFORD’S Francesca Jones battled on through the pain barrier but her quest for a maiden Wimbledon win ended in a three-set defeat to former top-15 player Petra Martic.

The 23-year-old, from Oxenhope, was in clear discomfort and struggling to move for much of a bizarre deciding set late on Tuesday evening during which she was initially denied a medical time out due to the issue being deemed to be cramp related.

She bravely continued after eventually receiving treatment at the change of ends but, with world No 1 Iga Swiątek awaiting the victor, the world No 215 was powerless to prevent Martic prevailing 3-6 6-1 6-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wild card Jones was back in the main draw at the All England Club for the first time since losing to Coco Gauff on her Championships debut three years ago.

HAMPERED: Francesca Jones was hindered by injury in her first round defeat against Petra Martic on day two of Wimbledon Picture: John Walton/PA

Jones raced into a 3-0 lead against a player ranked 130 places higher before holding her nerve to close out the opening set after being pegged back to 3-3.

However, Croatian Martic breezed through the second set and then, with her opponent severely hampered by injury, cruised into a round-two clash with five-time grand slam winner Swiatek.

Katie Boulter is braced for a battle with compatriot Harriet Dart after she recovered from a poor start to beat former Wimbledon semi-finalist Tatjana Maria and set up an all-British second-round tie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boulter, seeded for the first time at the Championships, was 4-1 down inside quarter of an hour on Court Three, but showed trademark gutsiness to fight back and earn a 7-6 (6) 7-5 victory in two hours and seven minutes.

STRUGGLING: Francesca Jones takes a time out during her match against Alycia Parks out on day two of Wimbledon. Picture: John Walton/PA

Familiar foe Dart is up next on Thursday in what will be their eighth meeting, with the most recent going the way of Boulter in Nottingham last month for her sixth win against the world No 100.

“We both know each other’s games inside-out, back-to-front at this point.

“We’ve played so many matches, but I do have to draw on the last things that I have played with her and use that to my advantage in the next round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it’s going to be extremely tough. I have a lot of respect for her on this surface. It’s one of her favourite ones. This is actually her home club, she’s been here since she was a tiny tot with her mum.

COMING THROUGH: Katie Boulter reacts on her way to victory against Tatjana Maria (not pictured) on day two of Wimbledon Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA

“It’s exciting. You have two Brits here who are playing some very good tennis. Yeah, she’s someone that’s going to make it very hard for me. I’m going to have to bring my A-game.”

British No 2 Dart admitted it would be great if the second-round tie could be on one of the show courts.

Dart added: “We’re team-mates, we played big tournaments, we’ve grown up together. We’ve been close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yeah, I mean, it’s always going to be tricky, whoever I play, especially when you play a fellow Brit, but it’s great to see that all of us are doing well and putting us in positions where we do get to play each other, hopefully more so in the latter rounds.

“She’s been having an amazing year. She’s been playing great.

“It would be cool to play on a big court. A lot of people will play this tournament many times and not get the opportunity to play on the most historic court ever.”

Asked about potentially being on Centre Court, Boulter admitted: “I honestly don’t know.