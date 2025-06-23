FRAN JONES hopes a deep run at the LTA’s Lexus Eastbourne Open can help her build plenty of momentum ahead of Wimbledon.

Jones made the perfect start to her preparations with a 6-4 7-5 win over world No 70 Greet Minnen on the south coast to advance to the second round of the WTA 250 event in blustery conditions.

It was a significant victory for the Oxenhope star, who is now eyeing up a place in the world’s top 100 for the first time.

A strong run at Eastbourne would likely put her on the cusp and be the ideal build-up to Wimbledon, where she has a main draw wildcard.

But Jones insisted she is just focussing on each game as it comes, with either Magda Linette or Dayana Yastremska, both top 50 players, waiting in the next round before a potential clash with compatriot Sonay Kartal in the third round.

“Conditions are challenging here but that is for every player, so I don’t overthink it that much,” she said.

“I just try and use my virtues to the best of my ability. I am really content to get through it, it’s another match on the grass, another win at Tour level.

"I am just trying to keep my momentum.

“Every match I get through is positive for me, that’s all I care about. Everything feels good, I have just got to look after myself with the right recovery.”

Hull’s Paul Jubb hopes he has found the right balance to reach Wimbledon after claiming victory in the first round of qualifying.

The 25-year-old beat world No 122 Thiago Augustin Tirante 6-3 6-2 in blustery conditions to keep his dream of reaching the Grand Slam for a fourth time alive.

Jubb made the first round last year before reaching a career-high ranking of 180 but has endured a difficult 2025 season so far to slip back to 260.

But he is confident a new set-up behind the scenes will help him reap the rewards of his hard work.

"It is just great to get through the first round,” he said. “There were a lot of nerves going into the match, during the match I don’t feel like I felt settled.

“It was really tricky to time the ball and get the contact I was looking for, but I know he felt even more uncomfortable than me out there.

“Recently I have simplified a few things, and I have the right people around me. I feel like I have been rebuilding a little bit recently. I know what I am capable of.

“If I have to drop a little bit and work my way up, that’s what I have to do. I know the level I can produce.”

Jubb must win two more matches if he is to reach the main draw of Wimbledon, with Italian Giulio Zeppieri his next opponent and he is relishing having the backing of the British crowd once again.

“I always feel like I always have a good support system from the crowd,” he added.

“Even when I was at the US Open, I had a good fanbase over there but in front of the British crowd it is great to win.

“They want to see us do well, getting over the line and hearing them cheer, it means a lot to me.

“When you’re growing up as a kid, that reaction when you win is what you envision. Actually doing it is a nice feeling.”