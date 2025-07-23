Free training opportunity to become a qualified British Gymnastics instructor in Doncaster

Are you passionate about gymnastics and looking to turn that passion into a rewarding role? Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT) is expanding its gymnastics programme and offering a free training course for aspiring coaches to become certified British Gymnastics Instructors.

The course, which runs from July 29 to August 1 at Dearne Valley Leisure Centre, provides people with the opportunity to learn new skills and become a trained British Gymnastics Instructor.

Chris Wright, head of health and leisure, at DCLT said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone over the age of 18 to train turn their passion into a new role.

“We are thrilled that our partnership with British Gymnastics,the national governing body for gymnastics in the UK, enables us to offer this high quality standard of training.

Gymnastics lessons at DCLT

“We will be launching our gymnastics programme at The Dome in September and having home trained coaches to deliver this programme will be amazing.”

The four-day course runs from 9am until 5pm and attendance on all four days is required.