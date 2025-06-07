From Lizzie Deignan to Cat Ferguson: Yorkshire and British cycling is in safe hands

The heir apparent: Skipton;s Cat Ferguson on the podium after taking the young rider's jersey in Redcar in the Tour of Britain (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com).

It was hard not to feel like a torch was being passed along the Esplanade by the seafront in Redcar on Thursday.

As Lizzie Deignan crossed the line in the bunch before slaloming through the team vehicles to be greeted at the Lidl-Trek bus by the odd well-wisher and the man from The Yorkshire Post, Cat Ferguson was back at the podium being swarmed by photographers, journalists and fans.

Professional sport waits for no one, no matter how big a role said person had in shaping it.

Deignan is retiring after this summer’s racing at the age of 36, the Otley great having been a pioneer for women’s cycling with victories in all the great races and a silver medal at an Olympic Games 13 years ago.

Lizzie Deignan (Lidl - Trek) finishes the 2025 Lloyds Tour of Britain Women - Stage 1: Dalby Forest to Redcar (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Ferguson is just at the start of her career, but even at 19 is showing all the signs that Deignan’s legacy in Yorkshire and British cycling is in safe hands.

Already she is a junior world road race and time-trial champion, and even in her first full year as a professional for Spanish team Movistar, has been sent to this week’s Tour of Britain to try and win it.

“That’s the plan,” said Ferguson, after her fifth-place finish from Dalby Forest to Redcar.

“This race is not like a normal general classification race, we’re not going up mountains, so it is my sort of GC race; short, medium, with only a few mountains.

“So for me I’ll go for the GC which is something a bit different and not something I’ve done before, but I’m super excited to be here and have the team around me.”

Ferguson appears to have the shoulders to carry the weight of expectation that her rapidly accelerating career is bringing. She is warm, friendly, and immersing herself in her new challenge.

“I’m really loving my first year in Spain. I love the differences between the culture, it feels like a family which is special to be a part of and I’m doing my best to learn Spanish as well,” she beamed.

The start she has been given in professional cycling owes much to the career of Deignan.

The London 2012 silver medallist won a world title in 2015 but, as a youngster, could have never imagined she would go on to win Paris-Roubaix or Liege-Bastogne-Liege because those races did not launch women’s events until 2021 and 2017 respectively.

She said: “When I first started I couldn’t dream of winning Monuments because we only had the Tour of Flanders, that was the biggest dream and I won it (in 2016), but now we have Milan-San Remo, Liege and Roubaix, we’re just missing Lombardy now.

“So my career and goals have evolved alongside the sport. It’s been an amazing journey to go on.

“I think if I had retired any earlier than now I would have had regrets, definitely, sitting at home watching all these opportunities unfold.

“I can be really proud with the last five, six years of my career where I’ve got to feel truly like a professional, to be respected and have opportunities equal to the men.”

This week’s Tour of Britain - the second stage into Saltburn-by-the-Sea on Friday was won by xxxx - is a bit of a Michael Jordan Last Dance for the great Deignan.

“I’m out here to get a team victory, absolutely, and to give my best support for the team,” said Deignan, for whom more memories will come flooding back this weekend when she rides in Glasgow, scene of her 2014 Commonwealth Games gold-medal ride.