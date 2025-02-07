From Morley RUFC to England Under-20s captain - level-headed Tom Burrow targeting Six Nations and senior honours

There was no betrayal of the emotions of Tom Burrow as he sat in a team meeting on the eve of England’s Under-20’s Six Nations campaign.

The 19-year-old lock from Dewsbury had an ‘inkling’ head coach Mark Mapletoft might call his name when announcing his captain for the forthcoming championships, but no guarantee, ensuring that when the good news came there was no masking how much it meant to the young Yorkshireman.

“My face lit up,” he recalls now, a level-headed young man at the mercy of his emotions.

“To represent your country is mega, but to be able to do it as the captain and with your mates is really special.”

Tom Burrow playing for England Under-20s who he is now the captain of (Picture: Andy Watts/RFU Collection via JMP UK)

The first people he thought to tell were his parents, his dad Mark a former player himself at Wakefield, Leeds, Saracens and Morley, and the man responsible for the younger Burrow’s passion for rugby.

“I gave my mum and dad a ring and they were over the moon,” says Burrow, who captained England to victory in their opening Six Nations appointment against Ireland last Friday and will do so again tonight against France at the Rec in Bath.

“They’ve followed me everywhere. My dad got me into rugby when I was three or four, all their hard work, getting me to training, taking me all over the country, is starting to pay off a little now. It’s really nice that I can give back to them, show them that their hard work has not gone to waste.

“It was nice to have my family at the game in Dublin as well, to get a win for those guys.

Tom Burrow runs out for England Under-20s for a friendly with Coventry last season (Picture: Andy Watts/RFU Collection via JMP UK)

“It does mean a lot to captain your country. It’s massive.”

That last club listed on his dad’s roll of honour has been essential in the rise of Burrow to the England Under-20s captaincy.

“I was raised at Morley,” says Burrow. “My dad coached me there for 15 years. I always wanted to play for Morley, that’s my club and I always wanted to represent them.

“When I got to the top of the player pathway at 14/15 that’s when you’re looking to play for Yorkshire, I still wanted to stay. West Park Leeds, Sandal, were the big clubs around us at the time, but there was never any chance of moving, I was happy playing with my mates.”

Tom Burrow playing for Sale Sharks offloads in the tackle by Telusa Veainu of Doncaster Knights during the Premiership Rugby Cup match in November (Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images for Sale Sharks)

A one-club boy in his development, Burrow’s is a journey that bucks the conventional wisdom that club or county programmes, and then England, only pick from a private school background. Burrow went to Heckmondwike Grammar School but didn’t play rugby there.

“It’s a bit of an unconventional route not playing any rugby at school but I think that gave me a better experience of what rugby is really like,” says Burrow, “playing against clubs from different backgrounds gave me a more rounded view of rugby from that.”

His work ethic helped, as did his upbringing. “The people around me didn’t raise me to be anything other than grounded, you take your opportunities as they come, you say thank you and you do the best you can,” he summises.

Burrow got onto the Yorkshire Academy when it re-emerged out of the ashes of the collapse of Yorkshire Carnegie.

Tom Burrow playing for Sale Sharks during the Premiership Rugby Cup match between Sale Sharks and Caldy RFC (Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images for Sale Sharks)

He earned a spot on England’s Under-18s tour to South Africa, caught the attention of Premiership clubs and chose Sale Sharks because they matched his values and seemed a good fit – a decision he feels has been justified because he is progressing every day.

The subject of whether Yorkshire should have a Premiership team of its own to funnel emerging talent into, is a thorny issue, and one Burrow is not afraid to tackle.

“It’s not good there isn’t a Premiership club in Yorkshire, I always feel there should be one, but I don’t think it’s restrictive to us players,” says Burrow, one of a number of Yorkshire Academy graduates to cross the Pennines to play for Sale.

“I think actually, if you’re in the Yorkshire academy you can end up in a more fortunate position where you can actually find the best fit for yourself, you’re not tied down by any contract to sign for your parent club.”

Sale have given him chances to flourish and sent him out on loan to National One side Fylde last season - he is only 19 still and learning the game.

So much so that when asked if there was a moment when he thought he could make a career out of rugby, Burrow replies: “I don’t think I’ve ever had that moment, I’ve just sort of taken every step as it comes. You get put forward to the Yorkshire stuff and you wait for an email, then you get put forward for the academy and you’re waiting for an email again, then it’s onto England and you’re waiting for an email again. You’re too busy being in the moment that you don’t get time to look back and say ‘this could be a real chance’.

“I probably still haven’t realised quite where I am. I just take it as it comes and enjoy it while I can.”

Despite living for the moment now, he does have a vision of where he wants to be in five years time.

“In the England team,” he says, without missing a beat. “I want to be representing my country, playing week in, week out for Sale.

“A lot of work needs to go into that but if I apply myself and do everything to the best of my ability I can’t see any reason why I can’t.”

The more immediate future is Friday night’s date with France at the Rec.

“Le Crunch, it’ll be a hell of a game," he beams. “They’re a hell of an outfit, they’ve won countless Six Nations and World Cups, they’re going to be a real test.

“We back ourselves going into any game. If we get our process and our game plan right we back ourselves against anyone.