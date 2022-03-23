Gallery: Josh Warrington's public workout ahead of IBF featherweight title fight with Kiko Martinez

The Leeds Warrior is aiming to win back the belt he vacated early last year. Martinez won the IBF crown as he knocked out Kid Galahad in Sheffield in November.

The pair have met before as Warrington beat Martinez by a majority decision at the Leeds Arena in 2017.

It was confirmed on Wednesday that Warrington will continue with his tradition of being led out to the ring by a Leeds United star when he faces Martinez on Saturday.

The Leeds Warrior has previously been joined on the ring-walk by Gaetano Berardi, Pablo Hernandez, Liam Cooper, Jamie Shackleton and Lucas Radebe and this weekend will be accompanied by Whites defender Luke Ayling.

Warrington announced the news on his Instagram account.

"More reasons to go mental - Bill's on the ring walk," he said.

"It's become tradition to have another sporting great from my city of Leeds, chuffed to have Luke Ayling this Saturday."

Ayling, known as Bill, responded on social media to say he was 'buzzing' for a big night in Leeds. Warrington has often been able to count on ringside support from the Whites squad and is likely to be roared on by members of his hometown team again this weekend.

Warrington is set to weigh in at the Queens Hotel's ballroom on Friday at 1pm. Below, you can see the Leeds Warrior in action at his public workout as his world title contest edges closer...

1. The challenger Josh Warrington takes on Kiko Martinez for the IBF title on Saturday night. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire Photo Sales

2. The champion Kiko Martinez became a two-weight world champion when he won the IBF featherweight crown in November. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire Photo Sales

3. Preparation Josh Warrington is put through his paces. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire Photo Sales

4. Title contest Maxi Hughes, the IBO lightweight champion, will defend his belt on Saturday. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire Photo Sales