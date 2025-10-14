GB men's basketball thrown out of international competition as FIBA acts decisively on civil war

Britain’s men’s basketball team has been suspended from international competition by the game’s governing body, FIBA, in an extraordinary move amid the fallout from the sport’s civil war.

FIBA has also temporarily suspended the British Basketball Federation’s authority to licence of recognise national men’s competitions.

It comes after the BBF awarded the licence to run the professional men’s tier to external investors, the GBB League, back in the winter, a process the existing competition, Super League Basketball, deemed unlawful and subsequently took legal action over.

Now, the FIBA taskforce that flew into London last month for summit talks with all the relevant parties, has acted.

Sheffield-born Quinn Ellis has seen his national team thrown out of competition.

And this action throws into doubt the future of the GBB League, which had already announced it would be pushing its launch date back to September 2027 to align with the prospect of NBA Europe.

The full statement from the governing body, released on Tuesday afternoon, reads: “FIBA takes measures to restore regulatory integrity and promote sustainable governance of men's basketball in Great Britain.

“On August 20, 2025, the FIBA Executive Committee decided to establish the FIBA Taskforce for British Basketball Club matters with the aim of investigating and addressing the apparent governance issues and regulatory non-compliance within British basketball club men’s competitions.

“Following a comprehensive review of the situation, including interviews and meetings with basketball stakeholders, the Task Force has submitted its recommendations to the FIBA Executive Committee, which decided today as follows:

Quinn Ellis in action for GB men's team.

“1) To temporarily suspend the British Basketball Federation's authority to licence or recognize national men's competitions and to field a men's national team in FIBA Senior Competitions, pending resolution of the current governance issues.

“2) To authorise the Taskforce to engage directly with basketball stakeholders and the UK government to explore and propose an interim operational framework for the top-tier men's national competitions.

“These measures aim to restore regulatory integrity and promote sustainable governance of men's basketball in Great Britain as soon as possible.”

GB men were due to host Lithuania in a World Cup qualifier on November 27.