GBB League and British Basketball Federation remain in lock-step despite Chris Grant's resignation

The external league awarded the licence to run British professional basketball’s men’s competition from 2027 insists it remains unmoved in its commitment to the project despite losing its biggest ally.

Chris Grant OBE resigned as chairman of the British Basketball Federation on Sunday, bringing to an end a polarising reign in charge of the governing body.

It was Grant who awarded the licence to run the professional league to Marshall Glickman’s GBB League in January, via a tender process that the existing operation, Super League Basketball - of which Sheffield Sharks are a long-standing, shareholding member - deemed to be an illegal process. The SLB is suing the BBF over the matter.

Grant had championed the GBB League as “heralding the biggest financial investment into the league with a vision to excite and attract new fans”, while the new league itself - which the BBF afforded an extra two months to prove it had the funds and has since been put back 12 months from its original start date of next September - revealed some radical proposals to “disrupt traditional formats”.

Sheffield Sharks celebrate winning last year's Super League Basketball Cup competition

SLB clubs continue to ignore the GBBL’s advances to join the start-up.

Asked if Grant’s resignation affected their plans at all, a spokesperson for the GBB League said: “GBBL’s long-term license is with the British Basketball Federation.

“We will continue to work alongside the BBF Board and whomever they elect as the Chair in our ongoing effort to invest in British basketball and will continue with our extensive and exciting plans to launch a new professional British basketball league in September 2027.”

A spokesperson for the BBF informed The Yorkshire Post that “nothing has changed” in its relationship with the GBBL.

Action from Sheffield Sharks v Newcastle Eagles recently in Super League Basketball.

Grant’s resignation was announced by the BBF as being for personal reasons but in a post on LinkedIn on Thursday, Grant, quoting Niccolò Machiavelli, wrote: “For the reformer has enemies in all those who profit by the old order, and only lukewarm defenders in all those who would profit by the new order, this lukewarmness arising partly from the incredulity of mankind, who do not truly believe in anything new until they have had actual experience of it.”

In the statement announcing his departure, Grant wrote: “This was not an easy decision, but now the foundations are in place it’s the right time for me to step aside.”

Serving board member Grace Jacca has taken over as interim chair.

Grant had been under increasing pressure after basketball’s global governing body FIBA set up a taskforce to investigate the dispute. A three-man panel consisting of high-ranking officials flew into London two weeks ago and summoned all relevant parties to talks at a Heathrow Airport hotel.

FIBA has been approached for comment.

In December, the BBF was allocated £2.925m by UK Sport up to the 2028 Olympics.

The DCMS, which regularly meets with sports governing bodies to ensure good governance, and met with FIBA in London recently, have declined to comment at this stage.