George Boughey’s Mystery Angel ready to go one better in Lancashire Oaks

The George Boughey-trained filly was the runner-up at 50-1 when last seen in the Cazoo Oaks, a race in which she finished behind only Aidan O’Brien’s runaway winner Snowfall.
Today’s Group Two affair is run over the same mile-and-a-half trip – a distance the three-year-old has now proved herself to be competitive over after previously producing winning and placed performances from seven to 10 furlongs.
“She’s been in good form since the Oaks, we were very happy with her,” said Boughey, a rising star of the training ranks.
“She stayed the mile and a half well last time and a big galloping track should suit her well.
“She’s been in pretty good shape and I can’t complain really, she goes there with a good chance.”
Prior to the Oaks run, where she was beaten by 16 lengths, Mystery Angel crossed paths with Snowfall in the Musidora Stakes at York and on that occasion finished only four-and-a-half lengths behind the Ballydoyle filly.
“There was no shame in being beaten by her (Snowfall),” added Boughey. “But it would be interesting to see the race (the Oaks) on better ground because I don’t think we can take the form completely literally as we were only a few lengths behind her the time before.”
Sir Mark Prescott’s Alpinista currently heads the betting market for the Merseyside feature race after triumphing on her seasonal debut in the Listed Daisy Warwick Fillies’ Stakes at Goodwood in April.
Dubai Fountain will represent Mark Johnston’s Middleham stable, having improved from a below-par performance in the Oaks run to finish fifth in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot.
Charlie Johnston, assistant to his father, said: “She disappointed in the Oaks, but took a step back in the right direction at Ascot. It’s her third race in four weeks, but races for fillies at this level aren’t plentiful. They’ve all got a l bit to find with Alpinista on ratings, but her best form would see her right there.”