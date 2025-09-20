Georgia Gayle on the 'bond' that trumps depth of Sheffield Hatters' SLB Women's rivals

Play-off MVP Georgia Gayle says Sheffield Hatters are targeting a clean sweep of trophies after helping restore the famous old name to prominence last season.

After a tricky few years in which the founding members of women’s basketball were forced to take a year out due to funding issues through Covid, Vanessa Ellis’s Hatters returned with a vengeance last season.

They finished second in the league and reached the SLB Cup final, before ambushing the side that had beaten them to both trophies – Oaklands Wolves – in May’s play-off final.

And it has left homegrown talent Gayle hungry for more.

Sheffield Hatters celebrate their play-off final success at the end of the 2024/25 season.

“This year, we’re not settling for one trophy, I think we’ve got to aim to win all of them,” said Gayle. “Yes, it might be a bit of a stretch, but we’ve had a great pre-season so far.

"We’ve got some really talented people on the team, and I’m really excited to see what they can do in the league.”

Marina Fernandez and Antoinette Lewis have joined from Newcastle Eagles. Cheyenne Stubbs, Grace Graham and Megan Mullings are three new faces, while Sheffield-born Shauna Harrison, Australian point guard Emma Gandini and Nina Krisper are back. Injuries hampered them at times last season, so Hatters are hoping for a cleaner bill of health this time around.

“Fingers crossed this season we don’t have any injuries, any issues, and that we continue with the same team to the end of the year,” she said.