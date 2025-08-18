Georgia rookie Jalen DeLoach is Sheffield Sharks' third new face for Super League Basketball season

Sheffield Sharks have introduced a third new face for the new Super League Basketball season with the capture of first-year professional Jalen DeLoach from Georgia.

The 23-year-old comes across much the same way as Jacob Groves and Drake Jeffries did last season - both of whom’s own futures remain unknown - as a rookie looking to learn the professional game in Britain.

Throughout his NCAA D1 career, DeLocah represented VCU, Georgia and most recently Loyola where he averaged 6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Ramblers, but perhaps most importantly, shot 59.3 per cent from the field.

DeLoach said: “I’m excited to begin my career in Sheffield. I have heard great things about the club and the league so I’m looking forward to getting started.

Jalen DeLoach will launch his professional career with Sheffield Sharks.

“I’ve seen footage from the home games and the atmosphere looks great, I can’t wait to play in front of the fans at the Canon Medical Arena.”

Sharks head coach Atiba Lyons stated: “I’m very happy to have signed Jalen this season.

“He brings an energy you can feel the moment he steps on the court. His athleticism, ability to finish above the rim, and his defensive capabilities are exactly the kind of tools we value.

“He’s a competitor and we’re excited to help him grow as he begins his professional journey

with us.”

DeLoach joins William Lee and Mervin James as new recruits for a season that is scheduled to get underway on September 19.