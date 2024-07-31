Georgie Brayshaw takes gold, Lois Toulson wins bronze at Paris 2024 Olympics as triathlete hails wet roads of Leeds in landing medal
First up, Huddersfield diver Lois Toulson has won an Olympic medal at the third time of asking, winning a bronze alongside Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix in the 10m synchro in Paris.
It marks a first medal for the 24-year-old City of Leeds diver Toulson, who first went to an Olympics as a 16-year-old in Rio where she finished fifth.
She was a disappointing seventh in Tokyo, but having teams up with Spendolini-Sirieix in the last 18 months, they won medals at two world championships and have now delivered on the biggest stage.
They were fifth after the first three dives but rose to the bronze medal position by executing their final two dives superbly.
Toulson’s bronze mirrors that of City of Sheffield’s Yasmin Harper, who together with Scarlett Mew Jensen – who she had only been partnering for 18 months – came third in the 3m synchro in Paris on Saturday.
And then in the rowing, Leeds’s Georgie Brayshaw, 30, won a gold medal with her crewmates in a photo finish in the women’s quadruple sculls.
They slipped behind the Netherlands from the start and were third after 500m, second at the halfway stage and steadily reeled in the Dutch, attacking from 200m out and just snatching gold from the Dutch in a thrilling finish at the line.
Scotland’s Beth Potter won a bronze medal at the women’s triathlon which went ahead after controversy over the water pollution in the River Seine, and then paid tribute to Leeds where she trains.
The 32-year-old said: "It said it was gonna be dry, but it was obviously very wet. I live and train in Leeds, so I'm used to those conditions, and I've done many sessions with the boys in the wet, so I was prepared.
“The Brownlees have been a massive part of my journey, and they’re the reason I moved to do triathlon. I train with Alistair day in, day out, and he’s such a big part of my journey, and Jonny as well.“I moved in with Jonny when I first moved to Leeds. They’re always the first to message me before and after races and they believe in me.”
