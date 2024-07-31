Yorkshire has enjoyed a medal-laden morning on day five of the Paris Olympics - including a gold medal for Georgie Brayshaw in a photo finish in the women’s rowing.

First up, Huddersfield diver Lois Toulson has won an Olympic medal at the third time of asking, winning a bronze alongside Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix in the 10m synchro in Paris.

It marks a first medal for the 24-year-old City of Leeds diver Toulson, who first went to an Olympics as a 16-year-old in Rio where she finished fifth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was a disappointing seventh in Tokyo, but having teams up with Spendolini-Sirieix in the last 18 months, they won medals at two world championships and have now delivered on the biggest stage.

Great Britain's Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson, right, during the Women's Synchronised 10m Platform Final at the Aquatics Centre (Picture: John Walton/PA)

They were fifth after the first three dives but rose to the bronze medal position by executing their final two dives superbly.

Toulson’s bronze mirrors that of City of Sheffield’s Yasmin Harper, who together with Scarlett Mew Jensen – who she had only been partnering for 18 months – came third in the 3m synchro in Paris on Saturday.

And then in the rowing, Leeds’s Georgie Brayshaw, 30, won a gold medal with her crewmates in a photo finish in the women’s quadruple sculls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They slipped behind the Netherlands from the start and were third after 500m, second at the halfway stage and steadily reeled in the Dutch, attacking from 200m out and just snatching gold from the Dutch in a thrilling finish at the line.

Great Britain's Beth Potter after finishing third, to claim a bronze medal, in the Women's Individual Triathlon (Picture: PA)

Scotland’s Beth Potter won a bronze medal at the women’s triathlon which went ahead after controversy over the water pollution in the River Seine, and then paid tribute to Leeds where she trains.

The 32-year-old said: "It said it was gonna be dry, but it was obviously very wet. I live and train in Leeds, so I'm used to those conditions, and I've done many sessions with the boys in the wet, so I was prepared.