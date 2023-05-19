Giavellotto turned the tables on his St Leger conqueror Eldar Eldarov to secure top honours in the Boodles Yorkshire Cup at York yesterday.

The Roger Varian-trained Eldar Eldarov was the Classic hero at Doncaster, a race in which Marco Botti's Giavellotto passed the post in fourth but was later promoted to third after suffering interference.

In a twist on the Knavesmire, Giavellotto was the one causing interference, but following a stewards' inquiry the placings remained unaltered in the one-mile-six-furlong feature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ninth behind the reopposing Broome in the Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan in March, the 14-1 chance quickened up smartly to grab the lead under Andrea Atzeni, but hung left under pressure, impeding both the long-time leader Quickthorn and Broome on the far side of the track.

Giavellotto ridden by Andrea Atzeni coming home to win the Boodles Yorkshire Cup Stakes on day three of the Dante Festival 2023 at York Racecourse. (Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

In the meantime Eldar Eldarov, making his first appearance since the autumn, was building up a head of steam closer to stands rail and charged home to beaten just half a length, with Aidan O’Brien’s Broome only a further length behind in third place.

Botti said: “He came across a little bit in the last furlong, he didn't interfere with the runner-up but Andrea said he was just idling a little bit once he hit the front. Last year he ran a huge race in the St Leger, he didn't have much luck in Dubai with the wide draw, but we've always thought he was a very good stayer.

“He's still very lightly raced. It was a good field with the St Leger winner and Broome in there, but I thought we would be here with a chance. I put a line through the race in Dubai, he was drawn in stall 15 and it just didn't go to plan but we were confident he would run a good race.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Varian, meanwhile, was as happy with Eldar Eldarov as Botti was with the winner.

“He's run like he's the best horse in the race. He's given the winner 5lb and he's given Broome 2lb, it was a really good run,” he said.

“It was a very good run with a view to the Gold Cup. That was over a mile and six furlongs and we've always felt that he would get the Gold Cup distance.”

Irish raider Sounds Of Heaven caused a minor upset in a thrilling renewal of the Oaks Farm Stables Fillies' Stakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A quality field of eight fillies went to post for a Listed contest better known as the Michael Seely Memorial, three of which brought unbeaten records to the table.

The Jessica Harrington-trained Sounds Of Heaven had finished fourth on her first start at Gowran Park before opening her account at Leopardstown in October, and on her first outing in seven months she was never too far off the pace in the hands of Ronan Whelan.

After taking a lead from Stormy Sea for much of the one-mile journey, Sounds Of Heaven (14-1) took over with a furlong to run and stuck to her guns once challenged by both Queen For You and Silver Lady, seeing them off by a short head and a neck respectively in the hands of Ronan Whelan.

Leyburn’s Karl Burke got his first winner of the week on the Knavesmire in the opening Clipper EBF Marygate Fillies' Stakes when his Got To Love A Grey (5-2) streaked to an all the way success under Sam James, denying the trainer’s own Dorothy Lawrence (9-1) for Ryan Moore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hambleton’s Kevin Ryan had his third winner of the Dante Festival in the mile-and-two-furlong Knights Solicitors Handicap, as Marhaba The Champ (10-1) led home a Yorkshire 1-2-3. William Buick’s mount denied Jonny Peate on Roger Fell’s 33-1 outsider Marie's Diamond by a neck, with Richard Fahey’s Spirit Dancer third for Oisin Orr.