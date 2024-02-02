Given they entered the quarter-final stages as the top seeds in the competition, the Steelers have earned the right to play the final on home ice Wednesday, March 13.

They will face either Glasgow Clan or Guildford Flames, who conclude their semi-final next Wednesday after battling each other in the rarity in hockey that is a 0-0 draw in Scotland on January 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Steelers find themselves in action again having barely had time to celebrate reaching the final themselves after completing their humbling of semi-final opponents Coventry Blaze with a 4-1 win in Sheffield on Wednesday – winning 10-1 on aggregate.

DOUBLE TEST: Sheffield Steelers' Dominic Cormier and his team-mates will face-off against Glasgow Clan twice in as many nights this weekend Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media

After Friday’s trip to Glasgow, the two teams then face-off against each other again in Sheffield on Saturday (7pm) before the Steelers briefly say goodbye to their Great Britain contingent of captain Robert Dowd, Sam Jones and, hopefully, Brandon Whistle, who head off to contest the Olympic Qualifiers in Cardiff next week.

Even though they are currently sat in the eighth and final play-off spot, a double-header against the Clan presents a serious test for the Steelers, particularly given Jason Morgan’s team are one of just three teams to beat the league leaders in regulation.

Head coach Fox is aware of the threat posed by a team who would dearly love to pay an extra visit to South Yorkshire in just under six weeks’ time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’ve played us very well every single time we’ve played them,” said Fox.

BUSY WEEKEND: Sheffield Steelers' head coach, Aaron Fox. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

“We’ve never really seen them with a full line-up yet, it seems like they have always been missing somebody.

“Earlier in the year, that (Charlie) Combs was out and then (Michael) Pelech and (Philippe) Sanche were out. But I think they’ve got all three of those guys back now, so it’s probably one of the first times that we’ll have seen them with a full line-up.

“They are a good team and have played some good hockey at times. Again, I feel like we’re getting everyone’s best right now and that won’t be any different on Friday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Steelers won’t know until Friday whether Whistle - out with a lower body injury since December 26 - is fit enough to play any part this weekend.