Glass Slippers in line for return at Goodwood’s King George Qatar Stakes

TOP-class sprinting mare Glass Slippers is on course to make her belated return to action in the King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood.
Kevin Ryan’s five-year-old has won three times at Group One level, landing the Prix de l’Abbaye in 2019 and both the Derrinstown Stud Flying Five Stakes and the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint last season.
She has not been seen in competitive action since the latter of those victories in November, having sidestepped May’s Temple Stakes at Haydock and missed an intended appearance in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot 10 days ago due to a pulled muscle.
Glass Slippers filled the runner-up spot behind the brilliant Battaash in the King George Stakes at Goodwood last summer and a rematch is on the cards.
“She’s great and is heading for Goodwood now. She’ll start her season down there,” said Hambleton-based Ryan.
“She just pulled a muscle and had to have a couple of days easy. We weren’t going to take any chances with her.
“She’s fine now and we’re looking forward to Goodwood.”
Meanwhile trainer Ed Walker is confident conditions will be suitable for Starman in the Group One Darley July Cup at Newmarket on Saturday week.
Walker was ruing his luck when rain fell at Royal Ascot, forcing him to withdraw his crack sprinter from the aforementioned Diamond Jubilee Stakes won by Sir Michael Stoute’s Dream Of Dreams.
The four-year-old was a leading fancy for that six-furlong Group One feature on the back of victory in the Duke of York Stakes on the Knavesmire under champion jockey Oisin Murphy.
His only defeat in five career starts came on soft ground at Ascot when he was well-beaten in the Qipco British Champions Sprint in October.
“He’s on track for the July Cup,” said Walker. “We’d be seriously unlucky if we had to re-think again. It would be hard to re-think again as he hasn’t got many options. I’m sure it will be fine.”