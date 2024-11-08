Go Racing in Yorkshire: Cast your vote for county's racing performances of the year

From Emma Smith-Chaston’s double on New Year’s Day at Catterick to Gavin Sheehan’s dual success on Charlie Hall day at Wetherby just last week, 2024 has been another year of magnificent moments in Yorkshire racing.

It was the year that gave us Brian Ellison’s Tolstoy winning at three consecutive York meetings, Sammy Jo Bell’s own hat-trick in the Leger Legends race at Doncaster and Mark Winn’s treble at Redcar.

And now you have the chance to vote for your best moments at the Go Racing in Yorkshire annual awards.

Divided into four categories which embrace the best of accomplishments across the county’s nine race courses from last November from the 2023/24 jump and 2024 flat seasons.

Racing highlights: Action from Thirsk Racecourse during the Go Racing in Yorkshire Summer Festival. But what were the best performances of the year? (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Voting closes on Wednesday, November 20, and the awards will be presented at our annual awards lunch on Wednesday, December 4.

Here are the nominees:

Jump Ride of the Season Nominees

Catterick – Emma Smith-Chaston for her double on New Year’s Day, riding Belle Na Bann and Justus, both for her boss, Micky Hammond;

Doncaster – Henry Brook for his double on 28th January, riding Snowy Evening and Notimeforanother

Wetherby – Gavin Sheehan for his double on Charlie Hall day, riding The Edgar Wallace and You Wear It Well.

Jump Training Performance of the Season Nominees

Catterick – Fergal O’Brien trained at treble on 19th December with Blue Bikini, Teorie and Mistrall Nell;

Doncaster – Donald McCain double on 17th November with Cartonne and Maggie O;

Wetherby – Sine Nomine for winning a hunter chase in February and being the only Yorkshire trained winner at the Cheltenham Festival, trained by Catterick’s Clerk of the Course, Fiona Needham.

Flat Ride of the Season Nominees

Beverley – Zak Wheatley’s last to first effort aboard Willolarupi in the five furlong sprint;

Catterick – Dave Allan treble on 31st May, riding Dandy Fitz, Albegone and Mister Sox, all for Tim Easterby;

Doncaster – Sammy Jo Bell for winning the Leger Legends Race for a third time;

Pontefract – William Buick treble on 23rd June, riding River Of Stars, Forceful Speed and Lennon;

Redcar - Mark Winn’s treble, which included riding out his claim, on 24th August, riding Knights Affair, Hurstwood and Mrs Trump;

Ripon – Dave Allan’s win on Garden Oasis on 8th July;

Thirsk – Amie Waugh’s double on Sky Bet Sunday Series Day, she was also leading rider on the day;

Wetherby – Four timer for Oisin Orr on 3rd June, riding Eartha, Eminent Jewel, Glistening Nights and Batal Dandy;

York – Billy Lee for his ride on Magical Zoe to win the Sky Bet Ebor;

Flat Training Performance of the Season Nominees

Beverley – Mick and David Easterby for three wins from three runs with This Years Love;

Catterick – Seb Spencer for back to back doubles with Crocodile Power and Desert Dream;

Doncaster – John and Thady Gosden for winning the Doncaster Cup with Sweet William;

Pontefract – Mike Sowersby for Lord Warburton winning at 125/1;

Redcar – Michael Dods for Zuffolo, his 50th winner of the season;

Ripon – Tim Easterby for two wins and two close seconds with Garden Oasis;

Thirsk – Jim Goldie for a double on Sky Bet Sunday Series Day;

Wetherby – Richard Fahey for training a four timer on 3rd June;

York – Brian Ellison for Tolstoy’s three consecutive wins at back-to-back meetings on 14th and 15th June and 12th July.