Go Racing in Yorkshire Festival epitomises collaborative spirit within county's racing scene

Yet one of the strengths of the racing economy in the region is its ability to unite for the greater good.

That is the verdict of Ben Warn, chairman of the Go Racing in Yorkshire Summer Festival, after a highly successful 16th staging of the celebration of the sport in the White Rose county.

The festival, which began at Pontefract last Friday and swept through Doncaster, Ripon, Redcar, Beverley, Catterick and Thirsk, concludes at York on Saturday afternoon. It is a source of great pride for those involved and exemplifies the spirit of collaboration that exists within the Yorkshire racing fraternity.

Holding its own: Thirsk Racecourse on a busy midweek afternoon ahead of this year's Go Racing in Yorkshire Festival which concludes at York on Saturday (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

“Racing is such an important part of what goes on in Yorkshire,” Warn told The Yorkshire Post at last week’s launch event at picture-perfect Thirsk.

“Each racecourse has its nuance, but that’s representative of Yorkshire and personifies what the county is all about.

“We’ve managed to widen out the appeal of racing by having family days, musical acts throughout the week, people from outside the county coming in as well.

“I know people who are coming to York because they’ve never seen the Kaiser Chiefs and it shows that racing helps put us on the map.”

Racegoers at Thirsk last week (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Despite trying financial times not just for racing but all sports that are competing for sponsors, television exposure and bums on seats, Warn believes that by working together the eight courses in use this week, and dual-purpose venue Wetherby, can defy any rising tide.

“Everybody involved in Yorkshire racing understands that if somebody has a bad experience at a racecourse the first time they come, they’re unlikely to go to another race day anywhere, again,” he said.

“So therefore we look at opportunities to do the best we possibly can to keep people here and keep people going to racing.

“The marketing groups of each race course meet up two or three times a year and just swap insight and knowledge. I think the sport recognises that you can’t do it all on your own and sometimes, even though you’re seen as competitors, there’s benefit to sharing a lot of these initiatives across all the racecourses; what’s working in catering, ticketing etc. Sharing learned experiences. These courses have been around a long time, there’s no new racecourses on our block, they know what they’re good at and where their strengths are.

Go Racing in Yorkshire Festival chairman Ben Warn.

“They’re all unique in their own right but there is a collective interest in Yorkshire racing.

“The other part of it that people forget is the stables, the presence of having two big training centres in Middleham and Malton - no other county has got that - plus the amount of jockeys in Yorkshire, too.

“If you combine the racecourses, stables, jockeys, horses and training centre - we’re as big as Newmarket, Lambourn and the other big centres that people are really focused on.”

The Go Racing in Yorkshire Festival’s nominated charity this week has been in support of Graham Lee, the popular jockey who suffered spinal and neck injuries from a fall at Newcastle last November, and once again proves the spirit of unity within the industry.

“What happened for Graham hit everybody here very hard and it’s a good opportunity for us as a group to raise their profile, and all the courses support that,” said Warn of nominated charity, the Matt Hampson Foundation.

“We’ve done bowel cancer screening this year that has been co-ordinated centrally by Go Racing in Yorkshire where we’ve put bowel cancer screeners into all the courses at various points of the year.”

How does all this stack up financially? Is racing in Yorkshire keeping its head above water?

“We’re holding our own,” said Warn “All sports are under pressure, racing has got its challenges, but everybody is trying to do their best to work through it.”

“As long as we can hold the number of people coming through the gates up, and we show people good value for money then hopefully they’ll continue to support it.

“And look at this Wednesday meeting Thirsk, I was really pleased to see the size of the crowd.

“The big days for all our racetracks are the Saturdays, with their big heritage meetings.

“And the Sunday Series on ITV has proved important, there was one at Thirsk which is big for them because you get national television exposure that is vital.