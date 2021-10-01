Goalkeeper Tuanie Keenan pens new deal at Leeds Rhinos Netball

Leeds Rhinos' Tuaine Keenan, left, battles with Mary Cholhok of Loughborough Lightning during the Vitality Netball Superleague semi-final in June. Picture: Morgan Harlow/Getty Images.

The New Zealander was the last player to complete the Rhinos squad last season and made her debut just weeks after joining the club. She earned a regular starting spot at goalkeeper in Dan Ryan’s side, missing just four games after picking up an injury in round two, but returned to be at the heart of the defence, making the most intercepts for the team and fifth most in Superleague.

“It’s great to have signed a new deal with the Rhinos,” said Keenan. “For me it’s really good to know that I am playing at this point of the season as last year I came in so late, so I am really excited to get a full pre-season under my belt and then see what we can do during the season.

“I am really missing the girls so can’t wait to meet up with them all again.

Leeds Rhinos netball goalkeeper Tuaine Keenan has signed a new deal with the club. Picture: Tony Johnson.

“The groundwork was really put in early on to build that team culture and I think that when we did come up against any challenges, like the injuries we had, that work really held us in good stead.

“So I think hopefully with the group that we have that we can carry on that same culture and that same support, so that no matter what happens we can confront it together and perform just as well and if not better than last season.”

Keenan started out her netball career in the UK with Yorkshire Jets, before moving to Team Northumbria and Loughborough Lightning and says she is looking forward to getting the chance to play in front of a Yorkshire crowd again next season.

“I think it’s really positive that we will have our home venue and get the chance to play in front of fans. Going back to the home and away format so the dedicated fans can access the games will be really fun and good to help the sport grow locally.”

Dan Busfield, Leeds Rhinos Netball’s franchise director, said: “Tuaine was a late addition to our squad last season, but took no time to settle in and made a big impact on and off the court.