Golden girl Charlotte Dujardin out of Olympics over "error of judgement"
Dujardin, a three-time Olympic champion, has decided to pull out of all competition while the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) investigates the incident.
In a statement, Dujardin said: “A video has emerged from four years ago which shows me making an error of judgement during a coaching session.
“Understandably, the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) is investigating and I have made the decision to withdraw from all competition – including the Paris Olympics – while this process takes place.
“What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils, however there is no excuse. I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment.
“I am sincerely sorry for my actions and devastated that I have let everyone down, including Team GB, fans and sponsors.
“I will cooperate fully with the FEI, British Equestrian Federation and British Dressage during their investigations, and will not be commenting further until the process is complete.”
Dujardin, 39, could have become Britain’s most decorated female Olympian in Paris. A medal of any colour would have taken her clear of Laura Kenny, with whom she is tied on six medals.
Dujardin was due to compete in the individual dressage and the team event alongside Scarborough’s world champion Lottie Fry. She is set to be replaced in the team by alternate Becky Moody from Gunthwaite near Barnsley.